On Thursdays, I would pile into Lisa’s minivan with her boys. Red Kool-Aid, some fighting over the Super Nintendo, and then it was my turn at the piano bench.
Jeanne was in my neighborhood and though she often picked me up from school, depending on the school year and season, I would walk, piano books in hand, up the alley toward her baby grand.
Ellen has always been my teacher. From the time I was too young for a piano lesson (so Whitney cut my hair into bangs instead) to the high school years, we’d spend an hour working piano drills.
Paula was a professor at Lee. A reward in my senior year of high school — piano and voice lessons with a college professor. I was driving myself by then, in my grandfather’s green Mercury Sable. Mondays I drove to Cleveland for an hour of music lessons and sanctuary in the yellow house on Ocoee Street.
Tuesday evening, I sat at my upright piano, shuffling piano books in search of the song for the moment, suddenly overcome with emotion. I bowed my head, clasped my hands, fingers intertwined, and repeated their names in a prayer of thanksgiving.
It had been a hard day in a challenging week in a particularly tough year. So, naturally, I had made my way to a piano bench. Chopin, then Duke Ellington, Joni Mitchell, Cole Porter, and a selection of Broadway standards. Quickly the tension released from my shoulders and taut jaw and eventually my racing mind gave way to the resonance of the piano’s strings.
Piano, for me, is not about performance — it’s a tonic, a balm, it’s sustaining. I cannot imagine a world in which I do not play piano — these women have fed me for a lifetime.
I’ve written on more than one occasion about the influence Athens Area Children’s Choir had on my life and was happy to hear that sentiment echoed by the once fourth grader who sat in choir next to me my freshman year. Josh Bragg was talking about how crucial access to music education is and shuddered saying he could not imagine where his life would have taken him if he had not spent the years he did in Children’s Choir with Kay Simmons.
Educators have been close on my mind and heart as we return to the school year rhythm and our arts educators, especially, are singing in my spirit. I wish I could sit and sip coffee with Jeanne Williams, so I could share with her all the many ways her presence influenced my life, far beyond the treble and bass clefs.
I imagine she knew; I pray she felt it. I imagine some of you reading this have similar memories about Pam Thigpen, and Elaine Armfield — or Lisa Sharp, who was not my teacher, but I know has loved many dancers — or your piano teacher, church choir director, or elementary school music or art teacher.
Arts educators are everyday heroes.
Athens Area Council for the Arts Board President Scottie Mayfield and I were chatting recently about community theatre’s recent triumph, “The Lightning Thief,” and found ourselves talking really about arts education.
“Not all kids are athletes. Not all kids are Scouts. This place offers something for everyone — it’s great to see kids find a purpose and inspiration,” Scottie said, musing about artsy kids.
I suppose I was one of those outliers — sure I played soccer, but I wasn’t really an athlete. My people were in choir, in band, at the dance studio. In private lessons and group instruction, I learned how to read and play music, how to
tell a story with my body, how to sing, how to blend colors and talk about art. More importantly — somewhere between the demi plies, the arpeggios, and the vocal warmups — I learned who I was.
Our community is rich with passionate, qualified arts educators. Truly, it’s remarkable to consider the opportunities available for a rural town as small as ours. As you schedule extracurricular activities for your children, I urge you to
investigate the arts opportunities available.
If you’re not scheduling kid calendars, I encourage you to look for ways you can support arts access for all our children.
Lauren Brown is the executive director of the Athens Area Council for the Arts. Learn more about AACA by calling 745-8781 or visiting athen sartscouncil.org
