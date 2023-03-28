We are very pleased to be hosting UT Extension Agency’s Arthritis Exercise Program once again. The classes, which are for one hour, will be each Monday and Wednesday in April from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Sarah Kite will be the instructor.
Sarah’s exercise class here at the center is a four-week program that is designed for people with arthritis to reduce pain and stiffness, and help maintain or improve mobility, muscle strength, and functional ability. Arthritis sufferers of all ages can benefit from this low-impact course.
Sarah’s exercises are based on the Arthritis Foundation’s Exercise Program. It is designed to improve endurance and joint motion. The group exercise also encourages peer interaction and socialization. Sarah will instruct participants in the basic principles of arthritis exercise, correct body mechanics, and joint protection.
The specific objectives of the exercise program are:
• To relieve stiffness
• To restore or maintain joint range of motion
• To increase flexibility of the structures surrounding the joint
• To restore or maintain muscle strength
• To improve posture
• To increase endurance
These things are included in the exercise program:
• Range-of-motion exercises
• Strengthening exercises
• Endurance activities
• Weight-bearing activities
• Balance and coordination activities
• Body awareness activities
• Breathing exercises
• Relaxation techniques
• Health education
• Practical tips
• Games and special activities
• Activities to promote self-image
The benefits of this program will help to reduce pain, improve your outlook, decrease depression, increase confidence in your ability to exercise, increase your flexibility and range of motion, increase your energy, get better sleep, and decrease doctor visits.
Over 50 million people have some form of arthritis. The most common form of arthritis for seniors is osteoarthritis. This form of arthritis is only one of over 100 forms of arthritis. It is estimated that 33.6% of people over 65 are affected by this disease.
Osteoarthritis occurs when cartilage - the tissue that cushions the ends of the bones within the joints - breaks down and wears away. With less cartilage, the bone junctions become inflamed and swollen. New, abnormal bone may form and the existing bone may be destroyed or reshaped, forming irregularities. This condition is thought to be caused by years of joint use and stress of the tissues surrounding them, as well as hereditary factors. The joints most commonly affected by arthritis are weight-bearing joints such as feet, knees, hips, and spine. Other joints, such as finger and thumb joints, may also be affected.
Some of the early signs and symptoms of arthritis are discounted by people as just a sign of aging. Although arthritis is not a curable condition, the sooner a diagnosis is made, the sooner appropriate treatment can begin that can hopefully prevent additional joint damage. Signs that indicate you may have arthritis include:
• Early morning stiffness
• Joint swelling in a least one place
• Loss of joint flexibility
• Redness, warmth, tenderness or pain in any joint
• Fever, weakness and/or unexplained weight loss
If you suspect you may be affected by arthritis, a visit to a health care professional is a must. A visit to your primary care professional is a good place to start. Because arthritis can be hard to diagnose, a referral to a rheumatologist may be necessary. A rheumatologist is a doctor who specializes in joint pain. An orthopedic surgeon can also treat arthritis. This doctor is trained in the surgical treatment of bone and joint problems that affect movement. A nurse practitioner can do physical exams, detect any changes in your condition, and provide medication. A nurse practitioner works closely with your doctor to provide the best treatment.
Relief of pain is the primary goal in treating arthritis, which increases comfort and performance of daily activities. Some treatments of arthritis include:
• Medications. Your doctor may prescribe non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or NSAIDs. These medications can help relieve pain and swelling in all types of arthritis. Acetaminophen can also ease arthritis pain. Be sure to follow your doctor’s orders about these medications because they can have side effects, especially if they are taken for a long period of time.
• Creams and gels. These are rubbed on the affected joint. There are also capsaicin patches that are placed over the affected joint. The capsaicin in these patches is the ingredient that gives peppers their heat.
• Maintaining a healthy weight can protect your joints.
• Be physically active. Physical activity decreases pain and improves function, mood, and quality of life. People with arthritis should try to get at least 150 minutes of physical activity each week according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They recommend organized physical activity programs such as the one we have here at the center.
The last thing you may want to do is exercise if you have pain in your joints, but it is actually one of the best things you can do. Aerobic, strength training, and stretching exercises can all be helpful. Regular exercise can also help you maintain a healthy weight.
Although you might think exercise will aggravate your joint pain and stiffness, that’s not the case. Lack of exercise can actually make your joints even more painful and stiff. That’s because keeping your muscles and surrounding tissue strong is crucial to maintaining support for your bones. Not exercising weakens those supporting muscles, creating more stress on your joints.
The hardest part of participating in a program like this one is taking the first step. We assure you that if you come for a class, it can make a big difference in your quality of life. Just ask yourself if you want to live in pain? Come give it a try. It may be the best decision you have ever made.
Please call 423-781-7632 for any questions and to reserve a space. The classes are for any ability. Just because you have not exercised in years does not mean it will be too difficult for you.
Below are some activities at the center for the next few days. If you are at least 50 years of age, you are welcome to join us.
• March 30: 9 a.m. - Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. - Movie and Popcorn: “I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the Whitney Houston Story”
• March 31: 9:30 a.m. - Breakfast, Choose your own activity
• April 3: 9 a.m. - Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. - Bingo; 11:30 a.m. - Arthritis Exercise
• April 4: 9 a.m. - Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. - Bingo; 11:30 a.m. - Acrylic Painting with Mike Ivey
• April 5: 9 a.m. - Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. - Easter Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11:30 a.m. - Arthritis Exercise
• April 6: 9 a.m. - Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. - Bingo with Gentiva Hospice; 11 a.m. - Pizza Lunch with Gentiva and Easter Celebration
• April 7: Closed in honor of Good Friday
