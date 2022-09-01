The Henhouse Prowlers will perform at the Black Box Theater on Friday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m. as the opening event in the Athens Area Council for the Arts’ (AACA) Bicentennial Celebration Performance Season.
The full season includes a diverse lineup of performers with three performances in the Sue E. Trotter Black Box Theater at The Arts Center and three performances in the Athens City Middle School auditorium.
Time Out Chicago said the band performs “heavenly harmonies on top of furious fingerpicking.”
A news release stated, “In nearly 17 years since The Henhouse Prowlers formed, the band has forged its own path through music and across the globe. On stage, the group’s enthralling performances give audiences a sense of how much they love what they do; while on record, the band manages to explore their collective life experiences through songwriting and intricate instrumentation. While bluegrass is the undeniable foundation of the Prowlers’ music, the band manages to bend and squeeze the traditional form into a sound all their own.”
With more than 175 shows a year, the quartet has toured over 25 countries, often going to places traditional American music has never been. In addition to the public performance on Friday, Sept. 16, AACA has contracted the band for two educational workshops and performances with area schools.
The season-opening event at The Arts Center will include light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar available at 6:30 p.m. Any ticket holder has access to refreshments, however, patrons who wish to help cover catering costs may choose to pay an optional higher ticket price. Individual tickets start at $15 for students and $25 for adults.
Individual tickets are on sale now for all events in the Bicentennial Celebration Performance Season and there are two ways to save with package discounts. Concert-goers planning to attend each of two or more events can purchase a “Flex Package” for a discounted ticket. Patrons may also purchase a “Celebration Package,” which offers the biggest savings and includes a ticket to all of the six events for $135 for adults and $75 for students. AACA encourages patrons to purchase tickets early.
Information about the full performance season is available at athensartscouncil.org
Staff is available via phone or in person at The Arts Center during office hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Arts Center is located in Downtown Athens in the Main Street District at 320 North White Street.
