The “Fisher Manor” on Ingleside Avenue has been getting some special attention for the past year by new owners Pam and Stanley Gallery of Franktown, Colo.
The English-style stone house with its intricate wood and tile décor was built by Robert Fisher Jr. and his wife, Johynne, in 1938. The home is glamorous and large. It became a popular home where the Fishers held many different gatherings and since that time has been described by a past owner as “a little Biltmore.”
The Gallery’s shared their desire to restore the property to its original state as much as possible at a History for Lunch meeting that took place Thursday, Feb. 23, at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. Some of the people who came were helpful in answering questions the Gallery’s had about the property that had puzzled them. The program had a large attendance and was sponsored by the C. Scott and Muriel Mayfield Family Foundation and the Hugh Willson Family Foundation.
Robert Fisher Jr. was the son of Robert J. Fisher, a progressive entrepreneur beginning as a clerk in the Athens dry goods store of Jacob Matthews. He established several businesses in Athens and he invented the Fisher Book Typewriter, which was initially made at a factory in North Athens. Robert Jr. was an influential Athens businessman. He took over as president of the Athens Hosiery Mill and Athens Stove Works when his father retired. He also served as the director of First National Bank and the General Portland Cement Corp. During World War II, he was chairman of the McMinn County Ration Board. He also contributed $150,000 toward the construction of the science building on the campus of Tennessee Wesleyan University known as Fisher Science Hall.
Stanley Gallery is a successful entrepreneur who started his way to financial success when he purchased a hot dog cart for $1,800. He founded the Carts of Colorado company, which developed the only food cart approved by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF), giving him a jump on the market. His career continued to climb with other endeavors and he now manages two companies that he founded 20 years ago, Italy by Vespa and Italy by Ferrari.
Pam Gallery trains and shows Cocker Spaniels. One of them holds three championship titles. The dog is also the number one “parti” Cocker Spaniel owner handled in the U.S., earning more points than any other ever. They currently own five Cockers Spaniels, while their daughter owns two.
They found the house had an intimate feeling the minute they walked in; they said to one another, “This feels like home.”
The house sits on over seven acres of landscaped property, which includes an Olympic-sized pool. Among the many rooms, there are seven bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. It has a vintage buzzer system designed for calling maid service. There is also a large fan installed in the attic that works as a type of air conditioning as it draws warm air out of the home.
Since ownership of the home, they have found themselves emerged in work - 12 hours a day - overseeing improvements and exploring the house and grounds. They have corrected a problem with leaves clogging the downspouts and have treated their large hemlock grove that was infected by a damaging insect. Pam said that there is no longer any original furniture, but believes some of the curtain rods and light fixtures are original, along with the tiling, stone and woodwork.
It's impossible to tour the museum without seeing an artifact that is linked to a Fisher. You will see a “Jackson Press” and a tall clock case handcrafted by Jacob Fisher, Robert Jr.’s great-grandfather, who brought his family here in 1835 establishing a carpentry business in Athens. We have copies of artwork by Flavius Fisher, a son of Jacob, who lived in Washington, D.C., and we have the famous Fisher Book Typewriter, invented by Robert Sr. We feature artifacts of the Athens Hosiery Mill and Athens Stove Works in a permanent display, which includes a watercolor of the Athens Hosiery Mill by Carolyn Foster - a well-known area artist.
