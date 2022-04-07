Our senior center is so fortunate to have many volunteers that want to give their time to help others. We could not offer the programs we have at the center without our fabulous volunteers.
In this article we will look at why you should volunteer. In the next few upcoming articles, we will recognize some of our volunteers who give their time to help others.
April is National Volunteer Month and National Volunteer Week is April 17-23. We will be celebrating our volunteers all this month. These are some of the most dedicated and caring people we have ever had to volunteer. We all want to say a big “Thank You” to them.
National Volunteer Month is a month dedicated to recognizing the importance of volunteering and honoring the significant contributions volunteers make by generously donating their time and talents to worthy causes.
National Volunteer Week is set aside to recognize and celebrate the efforts of volunteers and to urge people to get out and volunteer in their communities. President Richard Nixon established National Volunteer Week in 1974. Every sitting U.S. president since Nixon, as well as many governors and mayors, has issued a proclamation during National Volunteer Week urging Americans to give their time to community organizations.
You might think that volunteering is a thankless job. That statement is very untrue. I hear from our volunteers quite often how much they receive from what they do. There is no better feeling in the world than to know you have helped someone.
We hope you will read the following to see just how volunteering will benefit you. If delivering meals or helping at the center is something you feel you would enjoy, please call the center at 423-781-7632. If there is no answer, leave a message and we will get back to you. We always can use more volunteers.
When you become an older person and perhaps you have retired, you will have more free time. Something you could do is to stay on the couch and watch TV. That might be the easiest option, but it’s more important for seniors to stay active and engaged with others to avoid being bored. Giving back to the local community is the perfect way to spend the post-work years.
Just what can volunteering do for seniors? Helping others can be one of the most rewarding things in life. These activities aren’t only for the young — they are also for the young at heart. Volunteering gives seniors many social, emotional, and even physical health benefits. It is an opportunity to change their body, mind, and the local community around them.
• Seniors face many challenges, one of them is social isolation. Social isolation creates detrimental health risks, including depression, long-term illness, and falls. Distance, lack of mobility, and loss of contact between friends and family can results in social isolation. Volunteering gives seniors a reason to get out of the house and into their community. They can share their talents, wisdom, and experience with individuals they would otherwise never have met. By volunteering, seniors can expand their social circles tremendously by making new friends.
• Seniors that volunteer help to bridge the generation gap. Senior volunteers can meet many invigorating young minds. This opens up unique opportunities where two different generations can work with each other. The youth can teach seniors the benefits of technology and the internet. Seniors can benefit from working with children in the schools. Seniors can volunteer at a local children’s hospital to provide much love and joy.
• Studies have shown that seniors who volunteer to help others experience lower mortality rates. By giving seniors a reason to get out of the house, they become more physically active. This can help with “retirement burnout” that some inactive seniors begin to get when they become older. Volunteering can help lower the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and depression. Maintaining a healthy level of physical fitness can help ward off disease and injury.
• Volunteering is good for your mental health. The National Institute on Aging has reported that participating in volunteering may lower the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s. Volunteering can help keep the brain and the body active, which contributes to continuing cognitive health.
• Volunteering also can help change the way many people think about older adults. By using their talents and skills out in the community in a variety of ways, seniors can demonstrate that they are active, involved, and essential to a healthy community.
You may be a senior that would love to volunteer but just don’t know where to start. There are plenty of places in our community where your talents can be put to good use. The following are just some of the many possibilities:
Starr Regional Medical Center in both Etowah and Athens has a volunteer organization known as the Pink Ladies. These ladies manage the gift shops and do other important things such as take water, books, magazines, and newspapers to the patients. You can call 423-263-3600 to ask about becoming a Pink Lady.
The Carnegie Library in Etowah can use volunteers to shelve books and to straighten bookshelves. Call the library at 423-263-9475 for more information.
Many hospice and home health organizations need volunteers to sit with their clients and keep them company. You might be able to give their caretaker a much deserved break. Call the center if you would like to get in touch with one of these organizations.
If you have a special cause that you are interested in, there is probably an opportunity for you to become a volunteer. If you love animals, the McMinn Regional Humane Society has many different needs. You can call them at 423-744-9548. You can also print a volunteer application off their website.
If you are interested in fighting hunger, you may be able to volunteer at a local organization that feeds the hungry. Grace and Mercy Ministries in Athens is always looking for volunteers to help with their daily meals.
The above organizations are just a drop in the bucket as to the opportunities for volunteering. You can check with the Boy and Girl Scouts, Boy’s and Girl’s Clubs, local YMCAs, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), Relay for Life events, the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and Goodwill. If you would like to know more about volunteering with the Red Cross, we will have a representative here speaking about the Red Cross on April 22 at 11:30 a.m.
No matter what cause you choose to help with, it will give you physical, social, and psychological benefits and you will experience the joy that comes from knowing you are using your unique set of skills and your lifetime of experience to help others in need. What is a better reward than that?
The following quote came from Muhammad Ali. He said: “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.”
What a wonderful way to look at the act of volunteering!
Here is a list of some opportunities for you at the senior center in the next few days. Please call the center at 423-781-7632 for more information.
• April 8: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Exercise with Tonya Norwood; 11:30 a.m. — Volunteer Appreciation Dinner
• April 11: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Patty Parks; 11:30 a.m. — Arthritis Exercise with Sarah Kite of the UT Extension Agency
• April 12: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Cameron Medical Supply; 11 a.m. — Bible Study
• April 13: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Joanna Fiochetta; 11:30 a.m. — Arthritis Exercise
• April 15: Closed for Good Friday
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
