Lillian Clementine Evans lived and worked in Athens, Tennessee. She was the first woman licensed as a mortician in the State of Tennessee and possibly the entire south. Her portrait hangs in the medical area at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum.
Her vocation may not have been one she planned for in her future, however, it seemed only natural to her to step into the career after her husband, Thomas Maddox Evans, passed away. She and a son, Harry, had regularly helped in the business located on W. Washington Avenue and known for a time as the Evans & Son Funeral Home. The building is no longer here.
Harry was 14 years old when he worked his first funeral. His sister, Jane, also took part in the work. Lillian began stepping in for her husband while he was ill — an illness that left him unable to work for eight years before he died. Her compassion and willingness to step in led to her success in becoming the first woman licensed mortician in the State of Tennessee.
She is described in a reflective news article as a compassionate woman who answered every call “… never too busy to offer some word of kindness in their hour of sadness.”
Her compassion shows by her smile and hopeful looking eyes in the portrait. The unknown artist used soft tones to compliment her glowing complexion adding a slight warm smile. She carries a sense of confidence in her poise. She is wearing a grey sweater over a white top accented with a pink beaded necklace that goes nicely with the grey color. She appears to have short white wavy hair that is accented with grey highlights.
The business was first known as the Evans & Son Burial Association and later mostly known as the Evans Funeral Home.
One ad she placed in 1929 said, “Mrs. L. C. Evans & Son, Athens Tenn, Funeral Undertakers and Embalmers, Calls attended to in any part
of the County.”
It all began when Thomas migrated here from England. He settled in the Missouri area before moving to Athens, where he began his work as a painter. He and Lillian married on Christmas Day in 1878. They had eight children during their time together, Harry, Will, Squire James, Kitty May, Jane, Annie, Belle Martha, and Clara.
Thomas became ill in 1891 while building his funeral business and was unable to work. Lillian found herself stepping in to complete the necessary tasks of running a funeral home. He died eight years later in 1899. Lillian continued with the help of her son, Harry, and daughter, Jane, until Harry was old enough to take over. She carried the business on as the director until her death in 1943. Harry ran the business after his mother’s passing until his death in 1969.
An undated article that appears to be written around 1932 describes Lillian as celebrating 50 years as the oldest active director in the south at 75 years of age. During her tenure of service, she conducted approximately 7,600 funerals with 90 percent of them taking place in McMinn County. She was a member of the National Funeral Directors Association and the Directors and Embalmers Association of the State of Tennessee.
In the mid-1960s, Jerry Eugene Smith and Harry became partners, renaming the business the Evans-Smith Funeral Home. An ad in the 1965 Athens Directory shows a picture of the business announcing “Air-Conditioned—Oxygen Equipped Chapel & Ambulances.” This was a time in which funeral vehicles were used as ambulances. This business never closed, but went on to become the Jerry Smith Funeral Home currently operating on S. White Street. It is known as the oldest funeral operation in McMinn County with the Evans family opening the first ever funeral and embalming business in 1882.
Founded in 1982, the mission of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is to collect, preserve, and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
Members of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum can tour the museum exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 entrance fee. Membership for the museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.