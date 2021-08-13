A print of the Robert E. Lee Hotel, Robert E. Lee stationary and a desk from the hotel is part of a display at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. The exhibit is a part of many artifacts in our Gallery 1 room attributed to the growth of Athens — a community born in 1822 to host the McMinn County Seat that was being permanently moved from Calhoun. The Athens community is preparing to celebrate its 200th birthday in 2022.
The building of this iconic hotel brought excitement to an area that did not have a modern lodging place since the Foree Hotel was destroyed by fire in 1924. The hotel replaced the historic Bridges Hotel that had been in existence for 95 years. The Bridges Hotel was demolished in 1925 during preparations for the new hotel.
The man that was making it all happen was G.F. Lockmiller, who was the president of the Citizens National Bank; a noted businessman in the community who seemed to always step up to invest in the community. He purchased the Bridges Hotel from Candler and Stewart of Athens for $34,000. The new hotel, which was referred to by some as Lockmiller’s hotel while under construction, was completed at a cost of $200,000. It soon became known as the “most modern hotel between Chattanooga and Knoxville.”
The hotel was formally named the Robert E. Lee at a grand opening that ran two nights, Thursday, Sept. 30, and Friday, Oct. 1, 1926. The name was taken from the Lee Highway which runs past the building and was named for General Robert E. Lee — the Confederate general in the Civil War. The first night was the dedication banquet in the dining hall where the main course choice was filet of sole or filet mignon served with a potato type. Before the meal, there was fresh fruit cocktail supreme and a plate of assorted olives, pickles, and almonds. Dessert was a Neapolitan brick and assorted cakes. After the meal, speaking commenced with the dedication given by Bishop Richard J. Cooke. Speeches followed by prominent judges and lawyers of the area. Music was provided by Mrs. J.H. Waisman, Mrs. R.D. Bayless and Miss Katherine Colston.
Maynard Baird and his Southern Serenaders of Knoxville played the second night away with music all could dance by — and they did! Tickets were $10. Mrs. Willie Helen Selden commented in a news article that it was a “very uptown affair for these days.”
It was more than a hotel. It could seat 250 people for dining and it had a ballroom. There were several retail shops that the hotel hosted that served the needs of weary travelers and the local community. Nora Bolton had a jewelry store there and Sherman Dye operated the Robert E. Lee Barber Shop for 50 years. A picture of the barber shop can be found on the museum’s timeline wall. A much-needed shoe shine could be obtained from Austell Bailey, who worked diligently at his shoeshine stand located in the rear of the shop for 20 years.
The dining hall opened under the management of Mr. and Mrs. Huber, where all kinds of delicious food was served. The Hubers managed the dining hall for 17 years. It was a place you could get a businessman’s lunch for 35 cents and a T-bone dinner for 75 cents. The best part was it was all home cooking. According to a 1982 news article, Mrs. Huber would preserve favorites through canning and prepare “scrumptious desserts.” The pantry was full of some 3,000 jars of her tastefully-prepared food. There were always fresh flowers in the center of each dining table. The restaurant earned such a reputation that people would travel from Chattanooga and Knoxville to enjoy a delicious meal.
The hotel continued to be the center of activity in the community, where large and small meetings took place for many years. Hotel patrons came by the busloads at times. Mr. and Mrs. Harry Johnson purchased the property in 1975, closing the 55 rooms located on the second and third floors while they refurbished the main level for restaurant service. The restaurant reopened with the name “No. 3 Jackson on The Square.” They later refurbished the rooms in time for the opening of the 1982 World’s Fair. The hotel had some sentimental value for Mr. Johnson as he recalled slipping in to watch dances at seven years old. For the last 19 years, Blair Strong has operated the restaurant under the name “Open Door Café,” specializing in seafood, steaks, hamburgers, and salads. The restaurant went to curbside pickup during the COVID-19 pandemic and recently closed its doors due to a lack of staff. According to a voice message recorded at that telephone number, there are plans to reopen in the future.
Members of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum can tour the museum free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 entrance fee. Membership for the museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.