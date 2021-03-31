We are very excited to be working on scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the senior center. We need numbers of how many would be interested. If you have not had your vaccine and would be interested, please call 423-781-7632 and leave a message. That will help us see if we would have enough to have a clinic.
Getting vaccinated is the only way we will ever be able to get our lives back to normal. Please call the center if you have any questions. The only requirement is that you show your driver’s license and insurance if possible. You do not have to have insurance to be vaccinated. This clinic will be open to all ages.
Don’t forget to pick up your food boxes tomorrow. We will be giving them out Thursday because of Good Friday this week.
If you have been in just about any store lately, there is no way you do not know that Easter is coming. Many of the things you will see are made of chocolate. You will see chocolate bunnies, chocolate chicks, and chocolate eggs. I have even seen chocolate flowers. When I look at these and breathe in the wonderful chocolate smell, I feel like I have gained five pounds!
Last week was American Chocolate Week. To observe this, we gave out bars of dark chocolate to our seniors. The reason we picked dark chocolate is that it has so many health benefits. We even gave our seniors a list of how good dark chocolate is for their health.
First, let’s look at just what dark chocolate is. Milk chocolate and dark chocolate are produced from the non-fat part of the cocoa bean. White chocolate contains no cocoa solids whatsoever. Instead, white chocolate is made from cocoa butter. My first experience with white chocolate was at the candy stand in Miller’s Department Store in Knoxville. I thought I had never tasted anything that good. Little did I know that it wasn’t real chocolate.
Just like name says, milk chocolate is made with milk, either in the form of milk powder, liquid milk, or condensed milk. Unlike white chocolate, milk chocolate is made with cocoa solids. Milk chocolate must be made with at least 25% cocoa solids.
The difference between milk chocolate and dark chocolate is that dark chocolate does not have any milk solids added. Dark chocolate will have a higher percentage of cocoa solids and can range from 30% to 80% in cocoa solid make-up. Because of this, it is fuller in real chocolate taste and results in a drier, more chalky texture. Perhaps the biggest difference is the bitterness of dark chocolate.
Even though some people don’t like the bitterness of dark chocolate, the benefits outweigh the taste. If you buy a good quality, you should like the taste.
Let’s look at some of the benefits of eating dark chocolate. It’s really a good excuse to eat chocolate when you tell yourself that you are eating it because it’s good for you!
In order for dark chocolate to have health benefits, it must contain at least 60% cocoa solids. Even though dark chocolate is good for you, you cannot assume you can eat all you want. For optimal benefits, limit your intake to 3-4 cubes each day. Look at the label when choosing dark chocolate. Do not purchase if the main ingredient is sugar or milk. Do not buy it if you see hydrogenated oil listed. When you open your chocolate, divide it into serving-sized portions. Then wrap each piece in a clean paper towel before placing it in a Ziplock bag and seal it. You can store the bag in the refrigerator safely for one year.
Here are some of the health benefits of dark chocolate:
• The cocoa flavonoids present in dark chocolate are good for the heart. It can boost heart health and reduce the likelihood of heart disease considerably. It can lower the levels of bad cholesterol, LDL. It can assist in maintaining the good cholesterol, HDL, levels, thus protecting against heart issues.
• The antioxidant properties of dark chocolate can extend cancer protection by diminishing damage to cells. It can neutralize cancer cell production and inflammation. Regular consumption of dark chocolate can prove beneficial in defending against colon cancer.
• The flavonoids in dark chocolate support insulin sensitivity and improve glucose balance and inflammation markers, the factors which contribute to diabetes. People who take dark chocolate can lower their chances of developing diabetes in comparison with people who do not eat it.
• It is good for your brain. Eating dark chocolate can intensify blood flow to a few important brain areas, which in turn leads to general alertness and enhanced performance in tasks. It can also help to sharpen memory, improve focus and keeps the brain from aging so fast.
• Dark chocolate contains magnesium, which can support the lowering of blood pressure. It can raise nitric oxide levels in the body, which will reduce overall blood pressure.
• Dark chocolate can help you lose weight. It has a high satiety value, which can help you feel fuller for a longer time. You should be less tempted to eat unhealthy snacks which can make you gain weight. It is also rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, which stimulate metabolism to burn fat.
• Dark chocolate is an effective cough suppressant because it is full of antioxidants like catechins, polyphenols, flavanols, and theobromine.
• Dark chocolate can increase cerebral blood flow due to its flavanol content, which may help prevent age-related memory weakening. It also extends protection to neurons in the nervous system and brain thereby helping to prevent Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.
• The cocoa flavanols in dark chocolate can heighten oxygen availability and nutrient supply to the blood vessels present in the eyes, thus increasing your vision health.
• Dark chocolate can make you feel good. It is the fatty acids that do the trick. Stearic and palmitic acids, along with the flavonoids, have the potential to increase neural activity in parts of the brain linked to pleasure, which makes us happier and better.
• Eating flavonoid-rich dark chocolate can lower the probability of a stroke.
• The flavonoids and polyphenols in dark chocolate can protect the skin from the destructive UV rays of the sun, thereby preventing sun spots and other skin damage.
• The antioxidant qualities can aid in combating DNA mutilation, which results in aging conditions such as graying hair, wrinkles, and other diseases.
• Flavanols in dark chocolate can support your skin in looking its best. You can achieve smoother skin by taking chocolate daily in moderation. They fight free radicals and reinforce blood flow, which will elevate skin hydration and provide your skin with a glow.
• Cocoa in chocolate can raise blood flow to the top layer of skin, which will make it appear younger.
• Dark chocolate can battle stress hormones which cause collagen breakdown. Fewer collagen breakdowns mean fewer wrinkles and healthier skin.
• Dark chocolate can encourage blood circulation to the scalp, which allows you to have thick and nourished hair.
• The anti-inflammatory abilities can help the scalp be free from any infections and can stop the build-up and spread of dandruff. It can also help prevent hair loss and promote thick, shiny hair.
Who knew you could receive so many health benefits from eating chocolate? Be sure not to eat the chocolate that’s very sweet. It’s probably stripped of the beneficial flavonoids to give it a more friendly taste. Be sure it contains at least 70% cocoa. And lastly, it is normal to find the taste varies between brands of dark chocolate. It depends on the kind of beans used to manufacture the chocolate.
Now give yourself permission to go buy that wonderfully decadent dark chocolate. Your body will thank you.
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
