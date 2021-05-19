The history of our area schools can be traced at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum using a computerized kiosk featuring “Schools of McMinn County.”
The kiosk is located on the main level of the museum and has a listing of 196 schools that includes some of the earliest known. They dot the computerized map with red dropped pins that mark locations throughout the county. The touch screen is very user friendly and allows you to travel to each location with the touch of a finger. With some of the schools, the information is limited, but there is enough information to point you in the right direction.
There is a variety of resources that compliment this kiosk, including school records and the works of diligent researchers that have documented their findings. Helen Ward published a great resource book entitled, “School Days! School Days!” This awesome book is the result of the compilation of information on the early schools from available documents and interviews. In it you can find names of individuals who attended or taught.
Another resource is a book compiled by the McMinn County Historical Society entitled, “McMinn County and Its People.” Also, you can find information on schools in C. Stephen Byrum’s McMinn County history volume that is part of the East Tennessee History Series. All of these books are part of the museum’s library or can be found at the E.G. Fisher Library in the local history section.
The kiosk resembles the entrance to a small school house. It is painted white and trimmed with a deep rich red. It has a steep pitched roof with a cupula on the peak that contains a school bell. A long length of rope hangs along the side of the structure within reach of a gentle tug that enables that old time school bell ring. The computer screen makes up the face of the school building that has windows on each side of it. Within those windows you can see a vintage hand bell and a small handheld chalk board. On the other side is a vintage inkwell and a wicker basket. You can pull up the vintage hardwood chair to a model school desk and start your journey from school to school.
As pioneering settlers forged this area, the one room school house was becoming a common sight all over the county. Many were funded by the property owners themselves with the education paid for by the parents of attending students. Parents bought the books and other supplies needed for learning. An example would be the Simpson School known as Cobby’s Hut located on County Road 967 or Trail’s End Road. This school was started by Cobby Simpson in order to educate his family and others.
Boys learned reading, writing and arithmetic, however, the girls only needed reading and writing because they had to learn how to clean, cook and care for the family. There would be oral reciting of lessons, poetry, and arithmetic tables and there would be spelling bees and poetry contests.
Our frontier schools were one-room wooden structures or a log-style building. Some schools became two-room classrooms simply by adding a partition. The Double Springs School, circa 1840, was a log building located where the old Double Springs Baptist Church graveyard is. In 1907, a second schoolhouse opened on the corner of Good Springs and Claxton roads and they called it “Chigger Hill.” Hanks Chapel, also called Possum Trot School, was named for John and Alfred Hanks. It was located near County Road 754 and County Road 756.
Students would either walk to school or ride a horse-drawn wagon. Look for the pictures and the wagon “window shield” in the upper-level exhibit. There was no electricity or running water at most of the earlier schools. Water was hauled by the boys from a nearby spring to fill a pail that would be for all to share. Everyone brought their own metal cup to drink with. Children of all grades met in the same room to complete the daily lessons above the noise level! A pot-belly wood stove would be the only warmth during cold weather. The boys would help with chopping and bringing in the wood. The only bathroom was an outside outhouse.
Members of the museum can tour all of the exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 fee. Senior adults and students pay an entrance fee of $3. Yearly membership to the museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
