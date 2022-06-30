The third concert in the 2022 Sounds of Summer concert series will feature the big band sounds of Sweet Georgia Sound on Saturday, July 2.
Sweet Georgia Sound (SGS) has brought American standards to East Tennessee concert goers for nearly 30 years and has been referred to as “Chattanooga’s Big Band.” SGS performs standards both old and new and the 20-piece group plays frequently at the Chattanooga Market.
Festival producer Meredith Willson said, “We’re very excited to bring back Sweet Georgia Sound to Athens for it’s third performance at SOS. They are a definite crowd pleaser and we look forward to a great evening of live music in Downtown Athens.”
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. under the Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens. Kona Ice will be serving their signature frozen desserts/drinks and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
The remaining concerts in this year’s season are: Aug. 6 featuring Tim Hughes Quartet and Will Boyd and Kelle Jolly; Sept. 3 with Kinslee Melhorn opening for September Song; and the season finale at Pumpkintown on Oct. 8 with The Dexter Thomas Band.
Sounds of Summer is a Friendly City Festivals production and is sponsored by: McMinn Tourism Board, Valley Oil, Simmons Bank, Simmons Wealth Management Group, Athens Kiwanis Club, Warren-Jackson CPAs, DENSO, Starr Regional Medical Center, Mayfield Dairy, Wolfenden Family Pharmacies and Athens Main Street.
