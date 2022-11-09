I first would like to give a little recognition to one of our seniors, Harvey Blassingame.
Harvey is a volunteer host on the Hiwassee River Rail Adventure and the Hiwassee Holiday Train that is coming soon. Harvey has been with the railroad for 57 years. Everyone at the center loves to hear about Harvey’s experiences working on the train.
The Christmas Train dates are Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18. It departs from 9406 Highway 411 in Delano. It is a round-trip, one-hour-and-15-minute ride along the beautiful Hiwassee River Gorge. Your ride includes refreshments, a keepsake bell, and a festive holiday experience. Tickets start at $24 for ages two and up. Call 423-894-8028 or visit www.tvrail.com for tickets.
Since COVID, puzzles have remained very popular. Puzzles of any kind are a wonderful activity to keep you busy when you are home. There was a shortage finding jigsaw puzzles at many stores during COVID, but now I am seeing them in many locations.
November is National Puzzle Week. I thought that it would be a good idea for everyone to know just how working puzzles can be so beneficial to your health. Also, keep watching here each week to see the many puzzle activities we have planned this month.
A puzzle is a game, problem, or toy that tests a person’s ingenuity or knowledge. In a puzzle, the solver puts pieces together in a logical way in order to arrive at the correct or fun solution of the puzzle.
There are different kinds of puzzles including jigsaw puzzles, word search, crosswords, Sudoku, toy puzzles such as Rubik’s cube, picture puzzles, video game puzzles and many others.
I always thought that working puzzles was just for fun, but after doing research about this, I found it fascinating just how many health benefits you will receive by working puzzles, no matter what kind you choose.
Some of the benefits you will receive from working puzzles include:
• Improved memory. Solving puzzles helps reinforce existing connections between our brain cells. It also increases the generation of new relationships. This will improve mental speed and thought processes. Jigsaw puzzles are especially good for improving short-term memory. Our short-term memory helps us remember shapes and colors and visualize the bigger picture to figure out which pieces will fit together.
• Better problem-solving skills. The ability to creatively solve problems and think critically is greatly valued in the workforce. Puzzles help us develop all those important skills. Puzzles require us to take different approaches to try and solve a problem since there’s a lot of trial and error involved. We also learn the value of formulating theories and changing our perspectives when something doesn’t work out according to plan. All these skills can easily be transferred to our work life to make us more innovative and adaptable employees.
• Improved Visual-Spatial Reasoning. When we solve a jigsaw puzzle, we look at different pieces and figure out where they fit within the larger picture. Doing this regularly helps improve our visual-spatial reasoning. This skill helps with driving a car, using a map, and figuring out which things you need when you pack.
• Educational Opportunities. Crossword and other word games provide great educational opportunities. They help us improve our vocabulary, as well as our language, research, and spelling skills. You are never too old to learn new words and phrases.
• Increased IQ. Puzzles provide improvements to our vocabulary, memory, and overall reasoning. It isn’t a surprise that one of the benefits of working puzzles is raising our IQ. One researcher stated that if we work puzzles every day for 25 minutes, we can raise our IQ by four points.
• Delay Dementia and Alzheimer’s. Keeping your brain active with puzzles can help delay the symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. It can reduce the amount of brain cell damage that occurs in Alzheimer’s. There is also a correlation between the number of years that someone has been solving puzzles and the likelihood that they will develop Alzheimer’s. So, the sooner you start making puzzles a regular part of your life, the better. It’s never too early to start protecting your brain.
• Improved Mood. Another benefit of puzzles is that they increase our brain’s production of dopamine. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that regulates mood and feelings of optimism. It also affects memory, concentration, and motivation. Dopamine is released every time we successfully solve a puzzle or even just get one piece in the right place. This encourages us to continue working on solving them and challenging ourselves.
• Lower stress levels. They help us to relax. The benefits include the ability to make deeper connections, improve our mindset, relieve stress, improve mood, and increase our self-confidence.
• Increased attention to detail. When you are solving a puzzle, especially a jigsaw puzzle, attention to detail is crucial. You will need to train your eyes to pick out slight differences in color or shape that will help you put everything together. An ability to pick up on small details helps us in every aspect of our lives.
Now that you know more about the benefits of puzzles for adults, it’s time to start solving some for yourself. You can order puzzles online or buy them in many stores. Amazon has many in stock.
You can also download puzzle games or apps to your mobile phone or tablet so you can experience the benefits wherever you are. You can even do jigsaw puzzles online.
Working puzzles is very popular at our senior center, especially jigsaw puzzles. We have hundreds of puzzles to choose from. Why not come see just how fun working puzzles can be? You may even make some new friends.
Upcoming programs and activities:
• Nov. 10: 9 a.m. — Puzzles and Games; 10 a.m. — Butterball Detective Game; 11 a.m. — Sour Pickle Party
• Nov. 11: Closed for Veteran’s Day
• Nov. 14: 9 a.m. — Puzzles and Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Joanna Fiochetti; 11 a.m. — Cloth Wreaths Craft Class
• Nov. 15: 9 a.m. — Puzzles and Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Community Service: Kindness Candy
• Nov. 16: 9 a.m. — Puzzles and Games; 10 a.m. — Thanksgiving Trivia with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Caramel Apples
• Nov. 17: 9 a.m. — Puzzles and Games; 10 a.m. — Bean Auction with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Olive Taste-Testing
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
