Frozen turkeys, cold milk, cool weather and warm smiles were plentiful on Saturday, Nov. 14, as 25 members of Redemption to the Nations (RTTN) Church in Athens distributed about 3,700 pounds of food to local families.
This event is part of Holiday Share, a community outreach program that consists of a Thanksgiving Share and Christmas Share on Dec. 19.
Pre-registered recipients remained in their vehicles and drove around the church parking lot to receive their boxes of food, gallons of milk and frozen turkeys equaling about 100 pounds per family.
“Each box contains items like mac and cheese, canned goods and other staple foods along with a turkey and milk,” said volunteer Kerri Lawson.
The church, located at 2329 Clearwater Road, Athens, has a membership of about 200. The one-year-old church is a branch of RTTN in Chattanooga.
The share program began 10 years ago in Chattanooga where Kevin and Deven Wallace serve as pastors. This year, Christmas Share will culminate with families coming to the Athens church to shop in a store-type setting where they can choose gifts. Chris and Amy Ryan serve as pastors in Athens.
Ryan called the outreach program the heartbeat of the church. Members Tommy and Crystal Macon have served as representatives in the Athens share programs.
“We require pre-registration for all events so we will be able to fill requests. We do what we can while dealing with the COVID-19 virus,” said Ryan. “The world seems to be focused on the virus, not on the one who is going before us and is behind us in the storm.”
Ryan said churches are aware of the great local need for assistance, including food and Christmas items. RTTN also participates in a global ministry.
The Ryans have served as liaisons to international campuses in Uruguay and Bulgaria for several years. Chris and Amy have three children: 10-year-old twin boys, Zac and Will, and 6-year-old Carli.
Ryan, 36, said he felt the calling from God to preach when he was 12. He has always had a special connection and a love for children’s ministries.
RTTN began in Uruguay with children in a tent in front yards, said Ryan, who travels to these locations once a year.
“That was six years ago and now we have about 100 children in that country and close to 200 in Bulgaria,” he said.
Ryan added that the church does provide funds for the purchase of food and other items along with a local food bank and government grants. Local businesses may also donate needed items. Other initiatives, within the McMinn County community, include teaming up with local schools to help meet basic needs of children along with providing food for needy families throughout the year.
Opportunities for private individuals and businesses are available to partner with RTTN for community service.
Dec. 4 is the deadline to sign up for the Dec. 19 event.
For information, call Pastor Ryan at 423-708-2745, e-mail Chris.Ryan@rttn
church.com or visit RTTN on Facebook.
Services are held at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Linda S. Humphrey is a McMinn County resident who has served as a correspondent and columnist for several major newspapers. She can be reached at news@dailypostathenian.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.