The Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) has announced the return of its Annual Arts Gala on Saturday, March 4, from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at The Arts Center in Athens.
In keeping with the event theme of “The Golden Age of Hollywood,” dressing in attire inspired by red carpet fashion of the 1930s through the 1960s is encouraged, though not required. Tickets are $75 per person. Patrons may purchase a seat, a group of seats, or an entire table, and advanced reservations are required. All proceeds support the arts in this area
“The Golden Age of Hollywood” Arts Gala will begin with the opening of the silent auction, cash bar, and hors d’oeuvres. Wendel Werner, a Knoxville-based jazz musician, will perform during cocktail hour as guests peruse auction items donated by area artists, individuals, and businesses. Before the buffet dinner catered by Ambiance, an oral auction will feature special items such as original artwork and one-of-a-kind experiences. Following dinner, vocalist Gregg Robbins will lead his band as they invite guests to the dance floor.
Seat and table reservations are available at The Arts Center, located at 320 North White Street in Athens, online at athensartscouncil.org, or by phone at 423-745-8781.
Event organizers request that attendees purchase seats or tables by Feb. 24. As seating is limited, patrons are encouraged to reserve seats early before this event sells out. The Arts Gala is for attendees 21 and older.
Proceeds from the Arts Gala support school and community arts education.
AACA has been a presence in McMinn County since 1979, presenting thousands of performances, exhibitions, artist residencies, art classes and more by international, regional, and local artists of all types and genres. It has created and sustained many arts groups throughout the years, including the Athens Community Theatre, Athens Area Children’s Choir, and the Unity Gospel Choir, and the organization has contributed technical assistance to many more groups and individuals. AACA’s current program of work is featured at athensartscouncil.org
Anyone interested in donating to the auction or to the event in any way may call The Arts Center.
All AACA programs are sponsored by Edward Jones of Athens, Tennessee Valley Authority, Willsonthropic, Inc. and Mintie C. Willson, as well as Wolfenden Family Pharmacies. AACA also receives grant funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.