A Christmas tree dressed up in the primitive way brightens the hallway of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. The sparkle and the glimmer on this pretty evergreen and the wrapped-up packages beneath it draws you nearby. “Oh, Christmas Tree!” It makes you think about what Christmas means to you. It is fun to search the tree to see what is there.
Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ.
John 3:16 of the Holy Bible tells us, “For God so loved the world that he gave his begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
On Christmas, families come together to celebrate this joyous time — counting blessings and giving gifts. Some traditions within families are repeated for years while others become a fond memory. For families living on the farm, it began by searching for that special tree — a cedar or a pine known for delivering sweet fragrance into the home. Ornaments were handmade by the young and the old and the tree was decorated by the entire family; it was a time to enjoy the simple pleasures of family. Popcorn was cooked over the open fire in a wire popper and then sewn together with string before wrapping it around the tree. Paper chains cut from red and green paper were made and used as garland for the tree. Apples, oranges, and pears could be found on the tree as well and were popular gifts!
Our tree, decorated by Museum Curator Brooke Marshall and Executive Director Ann Davis, reflects those mementos. Although not real, you will find apples, oranges, pears and more! Other decorations include knitted mittens, pine cones and candy canes. There are some shiny vintage ornamental bulbs that sparkle the reflection of the white lights that are strung around the tree. Ribbon and popcorn wrap the tree in a never-ending loop. At the top of the tree are magnolia leaves tied with a wide red checkered ribbon. Handmade gingerbread dolls lie between packages that are tucked under the tree.
A rocking horse is near the tree that was handmade by local woodcrafter Johnny McGrew. A child’s size rocking chair nearby belonged to a young child many years ago. A lap blanket on the chair was handmade on a loom. A vintage wooden bucket held together by wooden hoops displays festive greenery. Some handmade dolls gather around a wooden people fence made by McGrew. There is greenery and holly berries dressed with a large ribbon bow on the fireplace mantel. Christmas at the Museum has arrived!
Many of the traditions mentioned here came from the book, “These Are Our Lives: McMinn Countians in The Twentieth Century.” This book can be found at the E.G. Fisher Library. A chapter entitled “Holidays” is filled with Christmas memories. Many childhood memories are shared. The horse drawn wagon, the gifts, the wished-for snow and when it arrived — the sledding fun! It started with the cutting of the tree and bringing it inside to decorate.
Food seemed to be a unanimous favorite in this chapter. Many different items are listed on the menu. Some include: Chicken and dumplings or just a roasted chicken, string beans called “leather britches,” mashed potatoes, homemade bread, fruit cobbler, butter and milk.
“Leather britches” caught my interest. According to a recipe found online at www.tasteofsouthern.com, the beans were prepared months before Christmas. It is an old Appalachian way of preserving and cooking beans. They were snapped, washed and patted dry. Then they were sewn together using string which passed through the side while giving special care to avoid sticking the actual bean inside. When complete and held up, they look like britches on a clothesline! They were then hung in a pantry or storage closet for a couple of months to dry out. When it came time for Christmas dinner, the beans were pulled out, removed from the string, rehydrated in a pot of water and cooked for a couple of hours with fatback or hocks for flavor. This is a recipe some may want to try! Add salt and pepper for seasoning and enjoy a very special green bean dish!
Our Everyday Heroes exhibit in honor of all first responders will remain open until the end of the year. All are encouraged to come and enjoy artifacts that the police and firefighters of our city and county have contributed to the exhibit.
All first responders and their families will be given free admission to the Museum through the end of the year. Regular members of the Museum can tour all of the exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 fee. Senior adults and students pay an entrance fee of $3.
