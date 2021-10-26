The vintage fruit press that is a part of our agricultural display at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is a reminder of the natural sweetness of the fall season. Harvest time brings in the fruits and vegetables with much preparation and storage for delicious comfort foods through the winter. In the fall, people today visit the local farms that have these products available for sale, although there are still many who produce their own fruit drinks.
In the 1800s, our county was mostly an agricultural community with families living on self-sufficient farms. The people worked year-round planting and harvesting crops. In the fall, they prepared the harvest for storage to survive the winter months. The food not only went to the family, it also was given to the animals. Apples were one of those foods.
This fruit press can deliver you a sweet apple cider beverage after squeezing the delicious juice out of the fruit pulp, although it is slightly labor intensive. The fruit commonly pressed is either apples or pears. Apples are the most common and the juice can be taken and used for all kinds of other delicious apple foods, like apple cider donuts and apple butter.
Our press is made of wood and metal and its operation is two-fold. First, the fruit must be cut up, then it must be pressed. There is a bucket as part of the exhibit that would not be an original part of this artifact, but conveys the general idea of capturing chopped-up apple. A metal flute sits on top of the press and currently holds ceramic apples made by a local artisan. You can find more of this art in a basket nearby where there are wooden peaches also crafted by a local artisan. The setting conveys the harvest is in progress and the press is prepared for operation.
This press has a gear structure that is turned by an attached handle. The apples drop down into the cylinder one at a time and are chopped up as you turn the handle which operates the gears. As it all drops into the bucket, there is some juice that is draining out. Now it is time to press the rest of the juice out of the fruit. A lid that is designed to fit into the bucket is secured and pressed downward by the vertical metal rod that connects to the lid. As the rod is manually turned, the downward pressure presses the rest of the juices out of the fruit pulp.
The flavor of the cider depends on the type of apple. If you want a sweet taste, you need to use sweet apples like Gala, Fuji, Cortland, Golden Delicious or Red Delicious apples. For a tart taste, use tart apples like Pink Lady, Braeburn, Jonathan, and McIntosh. It was common to mix the sweet and the tart apples for a full-bodied flavor. It takes about 30 to 40 apples to make one gallon.
The apples that would be gathered for the cider process would be those that ripened enough to have fallen from the tree. They are called drops. As they were collected, the tree would also be shook by using a pole designed with a hook to grasp the tree limbs. Any ripened apples would fall at that time.
The apple is mentioned in the Holy Bible in the Song of Solomon and again in the book of Joel, the prophet of Israel. The Romans found the English were already enjoying a cider-like beverage made from apples when they arrived there in 55 BC. It is written that the Romans and their leader Julius Caesar partook and enjoyed the beverage. From then on, the popularity of the drink spread across Europe. It came to America with the English settlers who brought with them apple seeds to start their own apple orchards because it was cheaper than paying the import costs. Apples were always a plentiful crop to raise and very cheap.
Johnny Appleseed, born John Chapman in 1774, planted trees and established nurseries while traveling through Pennsylvania, the northern counties of West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Ontario. He was known as an American pioneer nurseryman and a missionary. He not only planted the seeds wherever he went, but he also preached the gospel in his travels.
Madeline M. Turner received a patent on April 25, 1916, for the original fruit press that all modern fruit presses are now modeled after. She grew tired of the way she had to extract the juice from her fruit. Her ingenuity allows fruit juices to be extracted from fruit easily, which has led to the creation of many different liquid and frozen fruit drinks.
Founded in 1982, the mission of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is to collect, preserve, and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
Members of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum can tour the museum exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 entrance fee. Membership for the museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
