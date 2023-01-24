The Christmas of 2022 was a cold one. A clash between arctic air and a winter storm system brought frigid temperatures and a dusting of snow across East Tennessee at Christmas. Our highs didn’t reach above freezing until Monday, but just barely. Temperatures dropped to 5 to 15 degrees on Christmas Eve and continued on Christmas Day. Even daytime high temperatures were well below freezing, only reaching near 30 degrees in the valley and in the teens and 20s in the mountains. Increasing winds made the “feels-like” temperature as low as 10 degrees below zero in some areas. These dangerously low temperatures made it the coldest December since 1989.
In the wake of the longest, coldest freezing event in years we have been temporarily stunned and left wondering how to react to this rare event. If you are like me, you are now looking at a lot of evergreens that have lost their leaves or have severe burn on the leaves that are left. All of my Mediterranean herbs are dead. Yes, no rosemary left alive. Non-native plants suffer the most in temperature extremes. Many consecutive hours of subfreezing weather is asking a lot of a plant living outside its ecoregion, as it must adapt to moisture and soil chemistry differently than its parents had. The stresses have been most obvious in plants imported from other continents.
What is freeze damage? The effects present themselves differently depending on how exposed the plant was and what variety it is. Sometimes it is just a matter of foliage damage with cold burned leaf tips and discoloration. In other cases, freeze damage to plants appears all the way into the roots or crown structure. This is the hardest type from which to recover. The problems occur when cells inside the plant freeze, which causes a cellular shift resulting in a permanent change to the tissue of the plant.
Our native plants are better prepared for resilience than others. I am optimistic that my native plants will survive this extreme weather. While stresses such as leaf drop and twig dieback can be seen even within their natural habitats, they have centuries of evolution betting on their survival.
A species that would normally survive this deep freeze may not make it if the root system is not well established, like new plants put in last fall. Plantings with more consistent moisture and care will fare better, as moist soils hold more heat. All my container plants have a greater risk of being killed because their roots are not insulated by surrounding earth.
Can you save a plant that has been frozen? This really depends on the type of plant and the duration of cold it endured. Light freezes on all but the most tropical plants are usually something a plant can recover from. More tender plants will end up like annuals and will not withstand the freeze damage. Occasionally, freeze-damaged perennials will have minor damage to the roots. Wait until the plant greens in the spring before making a decision.
Also, cut out damaged plant material in spring on woody plants. You can tell what stems are dead by scratching the bark in late winter. If the material is green underneath, the tissue is still alive. They will lose their leaves due to the freeze experience, but will usually leaf out again in spring. Keep the plants moist and apply a light fertilizer after all danger of frost has passed.
The extreme cold has burned foliage on many normally evergreen species. While you might wonder whether these plants are dead, bear in mind that brown leaves do not signify death in all cases. If the plant still has living tissue, it will shed these leaves and grow new ones.
Horticulturists suggest we resist the urge to trim until the frosts have passed, allowing time for those new buds to form by mid-spring. Knoxville’s last frost is April 15. This is the advice I am following since it means I don’t currently have to do anything. Ahhh … Tennessee weather. If you have not lived here long, you won’t be bored. I expect(ed) to have 70 degree weather in January and maybe up to 80 in February only to have freezing weather again at Easter.
