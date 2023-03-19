There are many different local artists who have their work displayed in the Folk Art Collection at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. They have used different types of materials to create useful pieces as they see them within their own lives. Some of the pieces have been discovered at different venues and the artist remains unknown.
Johnny McGrew was a familiar face around the museum until his death last year. He shared his knowledge as a woodworker to many people during Heritage School held on Saturdays. He carried on a tradition of wood crafting that is not uncommon in McMinn County. He was influenced by a local cabinetmaker, Walter Vincent. Many times, he would watch Vincent working on his wood projects. McGrew built his house and filled it with furniture and carvings that he made.
His wife, Becky, also got involved painting wooden figures of Father Christmas that became popular worldwide. About 30 years ago, they held a class at the museum and let people try their hand at carving. The Patriotic Santa that is part of the folk art exhibit is one that many different people carved on. McGrew expanded into making dulcimers and was an active member of the Harmony and G.R.I.T.S. dulcimer group that meets at the museum.
Becky is a local folk artist who exhibited her work at local events and shared her primitive folk art paintings with all who attended the Heritage School program. She defined folk artists as “everyday people creating extraordinary works of art using their own feelings, ideas and imagination to create art.” Folk art is an expression of everyday traditions that are rooted in the community and culture of the artist.
We find many different forms of folk art in our exhibit from carvings on peach seeds to wood, brass, hand-stitched pillows, wall hangings and purses. You will find cornhusk dolls and specialty handmade baskets by artist George McCollum filled with handmade fruit. Copper cookie cutters were hand cut by artist Jack Campbell who also created wood carvings that are part of the collection. You may discover folk art throughout the museum as you tour the three levels.
Several different paintings hold a personal tone that might not be apparent to the eye. A painting of an elderly man sitting on a porch is noted on the back as “Made by Mrs. Hattie Boyd, 1974, for J.W. Glass, Athens, Tenn., Hand Painted.” He looks like he is shucking corn into a pail. A painting of a large rooster might look like just that, but to the artist, this rooster was a pet of Allie and Grace Foree when they were children. Initials are on the front. There is a note written on the back that says “Painted 1942 by Allie Foree, Banter rooster pet as a child of Allie and Grace Foree.” This large painting covered a door in the basement of Grace’s home.
Imogene Johnson Patterson lived for a number of years in Athens before getting married to Carey Patterson and moving to Brazil where he worked as a director of the southern division of Singer Sewing Machine. She was a registered nurse working abroad in different countries. Her parents were Emmett and Jessie Johnson of Athens.
She created six bean bag miniature dolls that appear to be different types of clowns. They are colorful with smiling faces. The legs are filled with the bean material while the arms and bodies remain limp, which allows them to stand up in a playful way. One might think they were string puppets.
A crafty carpet purse once made on Kilgore Street in Athens is part of the collection of handmade purses. The purse is made from carpet remnants. Its primary color is gold with a mix of other colors. It is about 12 inches wide and 10 inches tall with a strap and an information label inside of it. The label says “Go Everywhere, The All Occasion ‘Carpet Bags’ made from 100% undetermined fibers.” The company’s name and address are listed as Boyd Purse Company, P.O. Box 621, Athens, Tenn. 37303. We haven’t been able to find out a lot of information about this company, but grand opening ads of carpet mills in the area in 1966 and 1967 offer a free carpet purse as a gift, which seems to make them connected to the carpet market. They were a smaller version of the vintage “Carpet Bag” that was used for travel in earlier days and became quite popular. The carpet bags were large enough to be used to warm the person traveling.
The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is a nonprofit organization with a mission to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritagemuseum.org or call us at 423-745-0329.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.