Knitting machinery used in the production of hosiery at the Crescent Hosiery Mills, Inc., at the turn of the 20th Century along with pictures of the workers are part of our hosiery display at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum.
Samples of the colorful hosiery made with that machinery are hung on the wall. Hosiery made at the mill was labeled and shipped to various destination points by train. This company, which today is called the Crescent Sock Company, is the oldest operating hosiery mill in the United States and remains the heartbeat of the Niota community to this day.
Among the knitting machines is a labeling machine which spurred the innovation of marking as we know it today. This machine once used by the hosiery company was widely used by many companies. It is a vintage labeling machine — one of the first of its kind invented in 1893. It contains a movable die cutting device to create a stencil in turn used to label the shipping containers materials were packed into. The device rolls along an approximately three-feet-long surface resembling a slide rule. The “rule” which is stationary contains all the letters of the alphabet, numbers and a few punctuations marks. The operator would use a heavy gauge paper to create a label such as a shipping address. The paper would be moved up and down this surface while the cut, with the appropriate letter, number or punctuation choice, was created with the pull of the handle. The stencil that could be used multiple times to mark on shipping containers.
Andrew Jackson Bradley, born and raised in St. Louis, Mo., invented this labeling machine after watching laborers at a local shipyard on the Mississippi River meticulously handwrite labels on multiple containers. He felt there must be a better way to label shipments to lessen the time-consuming process. He founded the Bradley Stencil Machine Company with his stencil machine in 1893.
His idea of creating stencils for labeling grew into a series of innovations that developed into automated marking and labeling. By 1937, Bradley’s company merged with the Diagraph Stencil Machine Company. The company continued in its expansions and inventions, successfully creating and producing several firsts in automated coding products in the labeling industry. The company, now called Diagraph, is international and continues its innovation in labeling with the first piezoelectric printhead produced in 2015.
Crescent Hosiery Mills, Inc., was organized by an industrial committee led by James L. Burn in 1902. The group wanted to create jobs for the local community. The name Crescent was inspired from the train that ran through town from Cincinnati to New Orleans. Since its opening, this company has had four generations of the Burn family actively involved in its growth through various management positions and many generations of workers. The company celebrated its 100-year anniversary in 2002 and published a booklet on its progress from birth to date entitled, “Then and Now.” Today, it has a retail store in Athens called the Crescent Sock Shop. It is also a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBENC) certified woman-owned business.
The original building was made from handmade bricks baked on site — a common practice in construction for the times. It was two stories measuring 40’ x 60’ plus a wing that housed the steam engine. The engine empowered the belt-driven machinery used in production. A boiler and dye facility were also in the same room.
Because initially there was no bank in the area, the payroll was delivered by the train. The company’s paymaster would ride the train to Athens and return with the needed cash and coin to place in each worker’s pay envelope. By 1911, the Bank of Niota (currently closed) was formed with James L. Burn as its first president.
In 1966, a massive fire destroyed the building. That did not stop the momentum of the employees who came to the scene while hot embers were still being put out by the fire department. They cleaned the machinery off salvaging enough to begin work a few days later. As a result of the efforts and dedication of the local employees, this company did not miss filling one order. A year later, The Daily Post-Athenian reported the company up and running in an article, “From Ashes to Achievement in one Year- That’s Crescent Hosiery.”
Members of the museum can tour all of the exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 fee. Senior adults and students pay an entrance fee of $3. Yearly membership to the museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
