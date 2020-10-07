One event is ongoing at the The Arts Center and another is fast approaching.
The Athens Area Council for the Arts has announced its current exhibit is available to view in person at The Arts Center and online through Oct. 28.
The exhibit is hosted by AACA’s Visual Arts Committee and includes work from four of its members: Clarice Baggett, Sandy Brown, Stefani Burchfield and Jan Burleson. The 21 paintings featured are oil, acrylic or watercolor and vary in technique, style and subject matter.
The public is invited to tour the exhibit free of charge at The Arts Center. The Arts Center remains closed to the public, however exhibit tours are available by appointment.
To schedule a tour, call 423-745-8781 or e-mail AACA’s Gallery Coordinator Leslie Arnold at media@athensartscouncil.org
Arts Center officials noted that thanks to support from Burleson-Brown Photography, this exhibit is also available to view online in AACA’s first virtual exhibition. Interested parties may tour digital images of each painting and review a price list anytime online at athensartscouncil.org/vac-exhibit/
For more information on this exhibit and all AACA programs visit athensartscouncil.org, call 423-745-8781, or stop by The Arts Center at 320 North White Street, Athens, TN.
There is also a virtual class upcoming, as registration is open for “Thursday Morning Critique.”
Thursday Morning Critique is 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. (using Zoom) from Oct. 15 through Nov. 12. Intermediate through advanced students in watercolor, acrylic and oil can register for this weekly session with Sandy Brown. Class goals are to help artists make stronger paintings by analyzing and looking at compositional elements found in sample works of art and to examine how those elements can be applied to their own ongoing work.
Students are encouraged to “bring” their own painting(s) to sessions for sharing, discussion and constructive problem-solving. Tuition is $35 for the five-week class.
“We have been brainstorming ways to provide virtual art classes,” said AACA Marketing & Gallery Coordinator Leslie Arnold. “We were thrilled when Sandy proposed this class, which we hope will allow painters to feel the sense of camaraderie they enjoy during classes at The Arts Center.”
Registration is available online at www.athensartscouncil.org/events/thursday-morning-critiques/ or over the phone at 423-745-8781. The Arts Center is closed to the public.
Staff is available via phone and e-mail and for appointments, during business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
