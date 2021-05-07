Passengers traveling around Highway 30’s Oostanaula bend Thursday morning may have noticed three blonde women with measuring tape under Market Park Pavilion. I wonder what a passerby would have supposed we were doing out there pointing, planning and walking off measurements.
Thursday morning, I met two colleagues at The Beanery and then walked them by our historic courthouse to visit Market Park Pavilion. The Director of Education & Community Partnerships and Director of Operations from Knoxville Symphony Orchestra made a visit to Athens to evaluate the venue for the Symphony’s May 16 performance.
As I paced out 15 feet, I noticed Jennifer pulling a measuring tape out of her bag, and Sam processing mental math to figure placement of 12 horn players to allow for the appropriate physical distancing between wind instruments.
I had two prevailing thoughts as I watched this scene unfold: 1) I am not sure people understand the logistics involved in presenting live performing arts; and 2) I am incredibly grateful for the national, state, and local funding that has kept these women employed through an unprecedented season.
We checked the items off our agenda and strolled back down Madison Avenue, each of us energized by the prospect of live performance. We commiserated about the many challenges of the past 14 months and lamented the void left by no live music.
There’s an exchange that happens between artists and audience in live performance that is a unique form of creation. I’ll draw on a metaphor my friend Bob uses to describe the difference between performing on stage and for film.
“It’s the breath,” he says.
Performers need an audience to see, hear, feel that breath. Reciting a monologue or playing a song to an empty room leaves something to be desired for a performer — because it’s there in the interchange between performer and audience where the magic dwells.
Thursday morning, my friends from KSO and I were doing the living, breathing work of preproduction planning in anticipation of experiencing that magic that happens when artists breathe music to life. There was an unspoken kinship in that moment; us doing the leg work to make the arts happen.
On Sunday, May 16, at 7:30 p.m., a Brass and Percussion Ensemble from KSO will perform a free, one-hour concert of classical songs and surprising popular favorites.
Athens Area Council the Arts and KSO are working diligently to provide this live performance opportunity to our community in a safe, responsible way. I encourage you to join us Sunday evening and experience the magical exchange — the captivating exhilaration of hearing music made just for you.
Next Sunday’s free performance is possible because Athens Area Council for the Arts and Knoxville Symphony Orchestra are well established arts organizations that rely on support from patrons like you, local government, corporate sponsors and Tennessee Arts Commission.
This performance is happening especially because of the Arts Commission’s diligence in directing federal relief funds to artists and arts organizations.
If you, like me, enjoy the fanfare in a state of rapture, I encourage you to consider how you might help preserve and protect performing arts opportunities. There are many ways to do this, including and certainly not limited to:
• Upgrading to a specialty license plate when you renew your vehicle registration (or at any time)!
All proceeds for arts plates and a portion of proceeds from any specialty tag go to the Tennessee Arts Commission, which is then redistributed to arts organizations like AACA, KSO and other local organizations like the museum, Main Street and Friendly City festivals
• Supporting your local arts organization with membership dues
• Considering vaccination against COVID-19 and following CDC guidelines to protect yourself and your neighbors.
Performing Arts organizations are consistently being told that increased vaccination rates is the most reliable and fastest way to allow us to present live events.
This free concert is Athens Area Council for the Arts’ way of thanking you for your steadfast support in this season, and for continuing to invest in our mission as we support the artists who breathe magic.
It has been a long 14 months in a vacuum without live performance and I for one am counting down the days until we can share the joyful experience of live music together.
Lauren Shepherd is the executive director of the Athens Area Council for the Arts. Learn more about AACA by calling 745-8781 or visiting athensartscouncil.org
