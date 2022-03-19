The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum will end the month of March with a “History for Lunch” program on Thursday, March 24, and a “Heritage School” program on Saturday, March 26.
The “History for Lunch” program will feature McMinn County Sheriff and County Historian Joe Guy. The program begins at noon and is free to the public. Bring your own lunch to enjoy while you listen to the program. There will be a showing of a video interview of Guy where he talks of his life from childhood to the present, touching on some of the struggles and successes he has had. After the viewing, Guy plans to conduct a question-and-answer period.
The “Heritage School” program on Saturday, March 26, will be on leather working with Shane Clark. It begins at 11 a.m. Museum members can attend free, while non-members pay a $5 fee that includes a tour of the museum. Both programs are sponsored by the C. Scott and Muriel Mayfield Family Foundation. Both men preserve history through their own artistic style.
Guy has spent most of his life helping the people around him. He grew up in the area that had been in his grandmother’s family since 1830, known as Burger Branch. His family on his father’s side were law enforcement and on his mother’s side were farmers. Having the combination of enrichment from both sides gave him a blend of appreciation for people and the way they live their lives. He states in his interview that he is drawn to public service because of the people.
“… I really love people and how they respond to things. I think people in general are very encouraging and inspiring.”
On his farming side, he remembers finding lots of artifacts on the property where his family had lived for so many years. Whenever he found something, he would try to imagine how it was made and how it was used. His family would tell stories passed down from generations that he later penned into some of his “Hidden History” series books. Guy is motivated by his love for the history of this part of his heritage and the desire to preserve anything that is a part of his family. He has previously shared through our Heritage School how he dismantled and moved to his property — a family log cabin once owned by his great-great-grandfather, Andrew “Andy” Morgan.
To date, he has written eight books, some of which required extensive research, while others captured local folklore. We have several of his books available for purchase in our gift shop. His first column entitled “Beyond the Blue Line” appeared in The Daily Post-Athenian. It allowed him to put into words what he and others saw as officers. It allowed him to show the life that was not visible to the average person.
Shane Clark creates beautiful leather pieces through molding, carving, and stamping. He follows his father through inspiration using the traditions of leatherworkers in early settlement times when daily living depended on the craftsmanship.
Clark began trying his skill at working leather while his father was building a saddle many years ago. He has done a multitude of projects that include resizing belts, rebinding bibles, pocketbooks, backpacks, and 18th Century items such as drawstring bags and luggage. One interesting piece he made is a roll called a portmanteau. It is a leather roll designed to carry clothing and belongings on a carriage or horseback. Its roundness resembles a Swiss roll.
Clark maintains his own special work room where he creates his pieces by hand. Even though he is aware of the availability of laser machines and computer-based design, he prefers to use his own hands making each piece unique.
After his class, take a tour on our upper level where we have some tools on display that a leatherworker would use in earlier times to make some of the items in that display. Note the stitching horse saddle bench within the exhibit. The bench was used by the leatherworker when stitching needed to be done on straps and saddles. The device has a bench for the crafter to sit upon while he works his stitching. There is a large clamp that works as a vice for holding the item being stitched. Tension is controlled by a foot brake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.