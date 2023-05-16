The Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) is currently hosting "Art from the HART," an exhibition of works by the HART Gallery in Chattanooga.
The exhibit is open to the public until June 23 in the Willson Exhibit Room and Hallway Gallery at The Arts Center.
According to a news release, "For many who need hope, healing, and family, the HART Gallery is a creative home. HART provides underserved and vulnerable artists with supplies and a space to create and sell their artwork. Participants receive the majority of their profits, while donating a percentage of each sale to the charity of the artists’ choice. The HART Gallery believes the healing power of art should be shared with as many people as possible."
The exhibit includes pieces created by the HART Gallery artist collective, focusing on the theme of HART and how it ties to the desire or need to create art. The artists of the HART Gallery are community members experiencing homelessness, living with intellectual or physical disabilities, those in recovery, political refugees, veterans, and other underserved populations.
“We are so excited to partner with this amazing group with a powerful mission. Our hope is to help encourage everyone to experience the healing and restorative power of the arts and partnering with the HART Gallery is the perfect opportunity to do just that,” said Leslie Arnold, Program Director for The Arts Center. “I hope that you take a moment this season to come see these beautifully powerful works, and to take a look into this wonderful group.”
This exhibit is available to the public for free during regular business hours and during special events. For more information about this exhibit, visit athensartscouncil.org/exhibitions
"Art from the HART" is sponsored by white street market. All AACA programs are sponsored by Edward Jones of Athens, Tennessee Valley Authority, Willsonthropic, Inc. and Mintie C. Willson, as well as Wolfenden Family Pharmacies. AACA also receives grant funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
For more information on this exhibit and all AACA programs, visit athensartscouncil.org, call 423-745-8781, or stop by The Arts Center at 320 North White Street in Downtown Athens. Office hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
