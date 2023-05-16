As I prepared the last few days for my wellness check with my doctor today, I have been reducing the amount of salt I use on my food as well as what I cook.
I have noticed a decreased amount of water retention as well as my blood pressure staying more often in the normal range. In this article, I hope to show you how to replace some of the salt in your diet with herbs that will make a difference in your health. I have also added a few of my favorite recipes using herbs.
In 1991, the International Herb Association established National Herb Week to be celebrated the week before Mother’s Day. The purpose of National Herb Week is to develop and coordinate national attention on herbs, herbal uses, and herb businesses. At the center, we learned how to make different herbal teas and what they are good for. We also made infused vinegar and olive oil using herbs.
I especially love to cook with herbs. Using herbs is such a good way to flavor your food while cutting down on your salt intake. Below you will learn just why too much salt is not good for you and how to use herbs instead. I have even added a few of my recipes where herbs have the starring role.
Most of you know that it is important to limit the amount of salt you ingest each day. Salt, also known as sodium chloride, is about 40% sodium and 60% chloride. The human body requires a small amount to conduct nerve impulses, contact and relax muscles, and maintain the proper balance of water and minerals. Too much sodium can lead to high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke. Most Americans consume at least 1.5 teaspoons of salt per day, which is far more than you need. Just one teaspoon or 6 grams each day is plenty for you.
Since salt can be dangerous to your health, it is important to try to keep your daily intake under the recommended amount. Using herbs is one of the most flavorful ways to prepare foods. You shouldn’t even miss the salt.
I love to use herbs in my cooking. One of the reasons I use so many herbs is that I grow my own. This year, my herb garden suffered because of the cold temperatures we had in the winter. I have had to replant almost everything except my chives and sage. Currently I have rosemary, basil, marjoram, lemon balm, oregano, chives, parsley, cilantro, thyme, sage, tarragon, and dill. Herbs are easy to grow. I purchase herb plants at garden centers such as Lowe’s, Mayo’s, and Home Depot. Elder’s Ace Hardware in Cleveland always has a large variety of herbs in the spring.
Herbs can be grown in an outside garden space, such as mine, or in containers. Herbs grown in containers can be placed on the porch for easy access and taken in during the colder months. This way, herbs will be available all year. If you choose to grow from seed, choose a good potting soil that will drain well. Fertilize occasionally. My choice is a slow-released granulated fertilizer.
I also have on my kitchen windowsill several potted herbs. Herbs will thrive from the light through the window and from the moisture from the water in your sink. It is so convenient to just snip off a sprig or two of herbs to flavor your food.
Another option for using herbs is to buy the dried version. You can purchase almost any dried herb wherever spices are sold. Just remember if a recipe calls for dried herbs, you will have to use three times the amount of fresh herbs. And if a recipe calls for fresh herbs, only use one-third as much dried.
You may want to preserve some of your herbs to use during the winter so you will not waste them. One of the easiest ways to preserve herbs is to dry them. Tie small bunches together with twine or string and hang them in your kitchen window. The light from the window will dry them in 3-5 days. Never hang herbs outside. The humidity will not allow them to dry properly.
You can also quickly dry herbs in your oven. Arrange them on a cookie sheet and place in an oven heated to 180 degrees. Heat for about four hours. Keep the oven door open to allow for the steam to escape. Herbs can also be microwaved if you are in a hurry. Just be sure to not overheat them until they smoke or catch on fire.
One way I like to keep herbs throughout the winter is to use an ice-cube tray. Place one teaspoon of chopped herbs in each section and cover with water. Once they are frozen, place them in a freezer bag. When you need some for cooking, just take out a cube and toss it into whatever you are cooking.
One way to use fresh herbs is to make compound butter. Take a stick of softened butter (not margarine) and add chopped herbs. I also will sometimes add some garlic powder or other spice. If you are cutting down on salt, use the unsalted butter. A stick of salted butter contains one-third of a teaspoon of salt. If you don’t use the compound butter immediately, shape it into a log, wrap it in plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator. It can also be frozen.
You can use compound butters in soups, stews, or about anything. My favorite way to use compound butter is in roasting a whole chicken. My choice for this is rosemary/garlic butter. Loosen the skin on the top of the chicken by running your hand under it. Then spread the butter over the breast. Press the skin back on the chicken. Place the remainder of the butter in the cavity. Roast at 400 degrees for about an hour or when the thermometer reads 165 degrees.
Another one of my favorite dishes is tomato basil soup. Heat one stick of butter in a kettle, add a sliced onion, half cup of fresh basil, and a tablespoon of chopped garlic. Cook until onion is soft. Add one large can crushed tomatoes and one carton chicken broth. Heat thoroughly. Add about one cup heavy cream. Use an immersion blender until smooth. Top with grated parmesan cheese.
This dish is a good way to use cherry or grape tomatoes. In a skillet, heat a couple of tablespoons of olive oil. Add one tablespoon chopped garlic and two cups tomatoes cut in half. Add approximately one-half cup chopped basil. Heat until tomatoes are soft. Cook a box of angel hair pasta according to the instructions. Drain and add to tomato mixture. Stir to combine. Add one cup of grated parmesan cheese and mix will.
Herbs can be added to almost any salad. A favorite way I use them is to slice cucumbers in a bowl. Add your favorite herb. I usually use chives or dill. Add sour cream and lemon juice and you have a fantastic salad.
You can probably tell that I am very passionate about growing my own foods and herbs. Hopefully I have shared some ways you can flavor your foods without adding all that salt.
If you would like to keep up with how much salt you are consuming, here are a few ways. You can just write down how much salt you consume each meal. A very easy method is using an app if you have a smartphone. The app I use is called FatSecret. You can enter the foods you eat and your total amount of sodium, calories, fat, and carbs will be calculated. This is not only good for tracking your sodium, but will help with weight loss by keeping track of your calories and carbs. Just download the app from your Play Store.
We have some very exciting activities coming to the senior center. We welcome anyone who is at least 50 years of age.
• May 18: 9 a.m. - Games; 10 a.m. - Pet Bingo; 11 a.m. - Gift Bow Class
• May 19: Memorial Day Cookout, Karaoke - 6 to 8 p.m.
• May 22: 9 a.m. - Games; 10 a.m. - Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. - Cell Phone Help with Signal Center
• May 23: 9 a.m. - Games; 10 a.m. - Bingo with Joanna Fiochetti; 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Advanced Computer Class
• May 24: 9 a.m. - Games; 9:30 a.m. - Bingo; 10:30 a.m. - Wacky Wordies; 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Advanced Computer Class
• May 25: 9 a.m. - Games; 10 a.m. - Can You See the Big Picture?; 11 a.m. - Lunch compliments of Starr Regional Medical Center; 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Advanced Computer Class
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.