A vintage wooden barrel at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum reminds us of a time in history when barrels were used for everyday storage.
They were also used as units of measure and in the storage of dry or liquid product.
The age of the barrel dates back to the Egyptians and the Romans. According to Wikipedia there is an Egyptian wall painting located in the tomb of Hesy-Ra that shows a wooden tub made of staves held together with wooden hoops. It has been dated to 2600 BC.
The tub was used to measure wheat. At one time crude oil was stored and shipped in wooden barrels as a standard 42-gallon measurement. Today tanker ships are used even though oil is still sold by the term “the barrel” using the same standard measurement.
Barrels were made by craftsmen called “coopers” and their assistants were called “hoopers.” Both craftsmen worked to create many types of casks, tubs, barrels and buckets. Coopers worked to create the container while the hoopers assembled it, placing the needed hoops around the staves to secure it.
The companies that made barrel products were commonly called “cooperages.”
There was a cooperage in McMinn County at the turn of the 20th century known as the Riceville Cooperage Company. They produced barrel heads out of pine lumber, according to an article written by Grace Oliphant and published in The Daily Post-Athenian Sesquicentennial Edition. Other articles found about the cooperage called it a “heading mill.”
The barrel head is the flat end that fits into the barrel after the staves and hoops are in place. Staves are made from narrow boards cut specific to the grain of the wood to provide strength for the barrel and shaped by using a hand plane and wood shaver.
The ends of the boards are tapered down with the center of the board being the widest part. Then they are manipulated with heat and steam to form the shape of a barrel.
Once all the pieces are prepared, they are formed within the wooden or metal hoops that help hold the barrel in place much like in a “key stone” design where if one is removed, they will all fall out. The number of staves depended upon the size of the barrel being made.
Steam was used to seal the barrel, causing the wood to swell together so that liquids can be stored without any leakage.
Once the barrel is made it is time to add the barrel head in place. The head is made into a square using pieces of wood held together by dowels. Once the square shape is made it is cut into a complete circle matching the measurement of the barrel.
The process of making a wooden barrel requires hand tools such as a hammer, hoop driver, different types of hand planes and a hand adze when needed.
A howell plane is used to cut a shallow groove into the barrel rim and a croze plane completes the process by making that groove deep enough for the barrel head to fit into. Machinery for cutting wood is also used in the process. Today coopers still use hand tools with the help of certain machinery.
In the Oliphant article we learn that in 1910, four men — W.H. Higginbotham, William B. Jones, Josh Standifer and Tom Betchel — founded the company. It was located just west of the railroad and south of the town across from the Riceville Academy. The business prospered, employing 18 men. They needed a lot of pine wood — 10 cords per day — which had to be delivered by wagon pulled by mules or oxen. The finished barrel heads were shipped all over the country.
By the year 1913 it became clear to the founders that they needed to move the company to a location where wood was more plentiful, so they looked to Alabama.
An article in the Southern Democrat newspaper in Oneonta, Alabama, on Oct. 2, 1913, announces that Oneonta was successful in persuading the company to move there rather than to Guntersville. In 1915 a decision was made to sell to another firm that had more lumber assets.
Higginbotham and Standifer remained as overseers of that operation and the name of the company remained, according to a Dec. 16, 1915, article in the same newspaper. In June 18, 1931, the newspaper reported that a fire destroyed the company warehouse and all the barrel heads in storage there.
A 1932 article on Oneonta businesses reports that the company was making “loose barrel heads for nails or apples,” employing nine men.
Members of the museum can tour all of the exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 fee. Senior adults and students pay an entrance fee of $3. Yearly membership to the museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
Please keep informed with our postings by visiting our Facebook page at McMinn County Living Heritage Museum or visiting our website at www.livingheritagemuseum.org
