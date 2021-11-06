The Athens Area Council for the Arts House Blend Concert Series returns with “Evening with the Stars” on Friday, Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m. at The Arts Center in Athens.
“Evening with the Stars” is the first event in AACA’s 2021-2022 House Blend Concert Series and is sponsored by Wilson Construction Group.
“Evening with the Stars,” which showcases regional talent, is in its 18th year. This year’s acts range in age from those in their early teens to those in their 60s, with nearly half of them performing in “Stars” for the first time.
AACA house band September Song will be on stage performing and backing up several of the solo acts. Some of the featured performers include Raegan Graves, Michael Webb, Natalie Leonesio, and Alexia Taylor, who recently performed in ACT’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Other returning performers include Black Box favorites Savannah Rivera, Greg Altum, and Lindsey Kimball and Jen Nunley.
AACA welcomes performers making their live debut in the Sue E. Trotter Black Box, including Alan Payne, Stephen Brannen, and Trey Peaden. The program includes a variety of musical styles and features vocalists accompanied by piano, guitar, and full band. A full list of performers is available on AACA website and social media. The show is directed and emceed by Andrew Kimball and produced by Joe Littleton, who will also make a musical appearance together as Average Joe’s.
Tickets are $17.50 for adults and $12.50 for students and are available at athensartscouncil.org or The Arts Center, located at 320 North White Street in Athens. Tickets may be purchased over the phone with a credit card by calling 423-745-8781. Seating is general admission and doors open at 7 p.m. AACA member seating is at 6:50 p.m. The box office opens one hour before showtime.
Contact The Arts Center for more information on this and all AACA programs. House Blend Concert Series events are sponsored by Peoples Bank of East Tennessee, Reid & Winder Law Firm, and WarrenJackson CPAs. All AACA performances are sponsored by The Retirement Guys. All AACA programs are sponsored by Edward Jones of Athens, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Wolfenden Family Pharmacies and receive support from National Endowment for the Arts and Tennessee Arts Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.