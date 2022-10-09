The paintings of Kathleen Smith Clark, the deceased wife of TWC alum Gabe Clark, will be on display until Dec. 3 at the Muriel S. Mayfield Gallery, located on North Jackson Street in Athens.
An opening reception was held on Friday afternoon, Oct. 6
Clark was born April 16, 1930, and raised in Atlanta, Ga.
According to a news release, “She grew up in an era and place where young women were expected to take on traditional roles as teachers, nurses, clerical workers or wives and mothers. Despite the fact that she was an excellent student in high school who longed to attend college to study art, her parents did not recognize or support her talents or aspirations. She was told to get a job or get married.”
Beginning at age 13 and through high school, Clark always had after-school and summer jobs. Three months after graduating from high school, she was married and for the next 22 years, she raised three children.
She divorced her first husband in 1970. That same year, she began employment at the Georgia Mental Health Institute. There she met Gabe Clark and later married him in 1975. The marriage lasted until her death in August 2019.
In this marriage, Clark, nicknamed “Boots,” was encouraged to develop her artistic talents and aspirations. In 1977, she began exploring her interest in folk art and painting on wood. She taught herself using art instruction literature and by occasionally participating in classes taught by local artists.
Clark spent several years displaying and selling her folk art at local arts and craft fairs. Gradually her interest became focused on painting with oils on canvas, which became her “true love,” according to the news release.
From 1980 until some time in the 1990s, she continued to develop her skills and varied the subjects she painted.
The news release concluded: “Sadly, many health issues brought her painting to a premature end. Harry Chapin wrote an extraordinary song entitled ‘Mr Tanner.’ It was about doing what makes one whole. That is what painting did for Kathleen. It made her whole.”
