The Athens Area Council for the Arts has invited the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra back to Athens as part of its Black Box Concert Series on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m. in the Sue E. Trotter Black Box Theater at The Arts Center.
This Sunday matinee features the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra Principal String Quartet and Woodwind Quintet.
According to a news release: “This concert will feature our holiday favorites just in time to ring in the holiday season, featuring classics loved by all. The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is always a favorite concert of our local community, with sell-out shows with every visit.”
Tickets are on sale now for this event and are $25 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets are available in advance or at the door. AACA encourages patrons to purchase tickets early as seating is limited in the Black Box Theater.
Visit the Arts Center’s COVID-19 webpage for mask requirements and current information regarding public safety precautions at www.athensartscouncil.org/covid-protocols/
Tickets and more information about this and other programs of the Athens Area Council for the Arts are available online at athensartscouncil.org, by phone at 423-745-8781, or in person at 320 North White Street in Athens. The Arts Center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All AACA performances are sponsored by The Retirement Guys. All AACA programs are sponsored by Edward Jones of Athens, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Wolfenden Family Pharmacies and receive support from the National Endowment for the Arts and Tennessee Arts Commission.
