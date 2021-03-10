Just a reminder that our next drive-in bingo will be held tomorrow at the center at 10 a.m. The game will be played from your car. You may start parking in the parking spaces across from the front door beginning at 9:45 a.m. Please stay in your car. We will bring you the supplies you need. The bingo is sponsored by Hospice of Chattanooga.
The State of Tennessee is now vaccinating those with underlying health conditions. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 423-745-7431. Also remember, you are eligible for the vaccine if you are at least 65 years of age. Please call the center at 423-781-7632 if you need help in scheduling your appointment.
Finally, it feels like spring outside. This week has been beautiful. It is predicted to be nice for the next few days also.
This time of year, many people say that they have “spring fever.” I always thought that just meant they wanted to be able to get outside. But after doing some research into spring fever, I have found that there just might be actual spring fever.
Most Tennesseans are restless by the time spring rolls around. Maybe we know that the spring weather will soon give way to blistering heat, so we take advantage of the beautiful weather.
What exactly is spring fever? It is feelings of excitement, energy, restlessness, and optimism. You will even hear of some people losing their appetites due to these feelings. And then there is the surge of passion that happens most in spring.
Research has shown that the change of temperatures can affect your health. The following are some changes that your body will go through.
• Temperature. The more time people spend outside on sunny days, the better their mood. These positive effects max out at 72 degrees. Any temperature hotter than that makes people’s moods worsen. The average temperature for Athens is 71 in April. Then in the next five months, the temperatures climb until October when the average is once again 72.
• Daylight. People have internal clocks that track daylight and adjust how much melatonin we produce accordingly. Melatonin is a hormone that regulates sleep and affects mood. It is only released in the dark or in dim light, so we produce more of it in the winter and at night. Some experts believe since we produce less in spring, our energy level increases. Vitamin D is important for our bones and teeth. Exposure to the sun is the easiest way to get it. In the winter, most of us don’t get enough vitamin D due to fewer daylight hours and colder temperatures. When the temperature gets warmer, we need sunlight to restore our vitamin D. The average number of days in a year with sun in Chattanooga is 210. The average number of days in a year with sun in Knoxville is 204. The difference in the number of hours with sun between winter and summer is about five hours. It’s not surprising that our mood and health gets a boost as the days get longer.
• Activity. Activity levels rise as days get longer. Many of us gain weight in the winter due to decreased activity and increased calories, and the reverse can happen in the spring. When spring comes, we get out and get more active.
• Rain can negatively impact activity and mood. Tennessee gets more rain on the average in the spring.
Now that we have determined that you can really have spring fever, you will want to do something about it. If you are an older adult, the following will give you some suggestions how to combat your spring fever.
• Get out and enjoy nature. After being cooped up indoors all winter, it will feel great to get some fresh air and sunshine. I know for myself, I cannot wait to get outside and start digging in the dirt! When you go outside, dress in layers. You will be able to take off some clothing if you are too hot. Wear a hat in the sun and be sure to put on sunscreen. If you aren’t mobile, simply sitting in a room with windows open to let the fresh air in is a comfortable way to enjoy nature. Or just sit outside the house to appreciate the trees and flowers. We have purchased some new raised beds for the center. We can’t wait to start working in them.
• Many older adults love to visit farmer’s markets. Stroll through the market and shop the fresh produce, flowers, and plants. Colorful birds appear when the weather gets warmer. Purchase a window feeder. I have two that I found on Amazon. The birds will love it!
• Some other ways to enjoy nature include: Walking around the neighborhood or the park, eating a meal outside, visiting a plant nursery, or taking a scenic drive.
• Decorate your house with a spring theme. Its fun to mark the seasons with festive decorations. You can find some great do-it-yourself projects online. You could color spring-themed coloring pages and hang them around the house. Pastel-colored paper chain garlands can be hung around the windows or doorways.
• Celebrate spring with a family gathering. Seniors enjoy time spent with family and close friends. Have a spring potluck lunch where everyone brings a dish to share. The planning and decorating is just as much fun! Be sure to follow proper guidelines as to socializing with each other. The CDC is recommending that you only gather in a small group with others that have been immunized against COVID and that you still need to wear your mask, socially distance, disinfect surfaces often, and wash you hands often.
• Create an indoor garden. Having plants around the house brings a little piece of nature indoors. Spring is the perfect time to start an indoor herb garden. You can grow flowers indoors or even a miniature bonsai tree. Even getting some silk flowers or greenery will make your environment more enjoyable.
• Do some spring cleaning. That is what I have been doing. There is such a mood boost when you accomplish a goal such as cleaning out things. It is also very meaningful when you locate a keepsake which will lead to remembering pleasant times and special memories.
I hope you will have no excuse now not to get outdoors and enjoy this beautiful weather. You will see what a wonderful difference it will make in your life.
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
