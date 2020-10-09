Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) has announced registration for the annual open art competition and exhibit, “Life in 2020.”
The visual arts committee of AACA hosts this themed competition and exhibit annually and recently updated the theme to provide an opportunity for artists of all experience levels to share a glimpse into their 2020 experience through creative expression.
“This year has been one for the books, there’s no denying that,” said Leslie Arnold, AACA’s gallery coordinator. “As we prepared to launch our art competition, we realized that we could not miss the opportunity to create a sort of time capsule of the bizarre, challenging experiences we’ve shared this year.”
Artists, of school age and older, are invited to enter work into this competition and exhibit in one of four divisions: Primary (K-8th grade), High School (9th-12th grade), College, and Open.
Work should be related to the theme “Life in 2020” and all media is welcome. Interested artists should read the detailed prospectus online at http://www.athen
sartscouncil.org/lifein2020/ or call The Arts Center staff at 423-745-8781.
Artists should complete an entry form by Oct. 26 and be ready to deliver completed work to The Arts Center Oct. 27-30. The digital entry form and more information is available online at the address above.
The exhibit will be visible Nov. 3 through Jan. 4, 2021 either in person in the Willson Exhibit Room at The Arts Center (by appointment) or digitally via The Arts Center’s website. There will be a virtual opening reception and awards ceremony on Nov. 13 at 5:30 p.m. The event will be live-streamed and there will be a guided tour of the exhibit after the announcement of awards.
Registration is available online at www.athensartscouncil.org/lifein2020 or over the phone 423-745-8781. The Arts Center is closed to the public. Staff is available via phone and e-mail, and for appointments, during business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All AACA programs are supported by Tennessee Arts Commission and a group of local sponsors.
