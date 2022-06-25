Athens Community Theatre (ACT) has announced its summer 2022 production of “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” with a run of six performances from July 1 through July 10. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m., while Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.
Broadway News calls the production a “thoroughly endearing, family-friendly musical.” In the musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s New York Times’ best-seller, “The Lightning Thief” is an action-packed mythical adventure. Percy Jackson, the son of Poseidon, has newly-discovered powers he can’t control, monsters on his tail and is on a quest to find Zeus’ lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods.
Michael Webb makes his directorial debut with Athens Community Theatre and longtime ACT veteran and Athens City Schools music and theatre teacher, Josh Bragg, is music director. The leadership team also includes Brittany Duggan, Maddie Watts, G. David Brown, and Katie Bragg.
Athens Community Theatre notes that 57 percent of the performers are performing with the theatre troupe for the first time. Jack Goodin makes his debut in the starring role of Percy Jackson alongside Rachel Arms as Silena, Caleb Johnson as Luke/Minotaur, Charity Lawson as Charon, Trinity Riedel as Katie, and Carmen Turnbough as Sally Jackson. Performing as ensemble members are ACT newcomers Jackson Burton, Jessica Chapman, Hayley Delph, Mia Duggan, Cooper Howard, Riley Johnson, Brayden Medrano, Damien Rosario, and Simone Shull.
ACT veterans performing include Josh Bragg as Ares, Blake Chastain as Mr. D, Jackie Dodd as Oracle/Medusa, Taylor Johnson as Mr. Brunner/Chiron, Natalie Leonesio as Clarisse, Emma Stratton as Annabeth, Christen Webb as Mrs. Dodds, and Kaliyah Williams as Grover. The ensemble also includes veteran performers Devin Arnwine, Daisy Cranfill, Jacob Stewart, and Seth Stewart.
“I am thrilled to have this opportunity for our young performers to participate in a professional quality production at The Arts Center,” said Michael Webb, “and can’t wait for the community to see their talent.”
Tickets are on sale now. Adult tickets are $20 and student tickets are $15 and are available over the phone with card payment, in person at The Arts Center, or online at athensartscouncil.org
The Arts Center is located at 320 North White Street in Downtown Athens. Staff is available for questions during business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call The Arts Center at 423-745-8781, follow The Arts Center on Facebook, or visit athensartscouncil.org
“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” is sponsored by Dominos. All Athens Community Theatre productions are sponsored by Dogwood Dental Care, Grover Thurman, CPA, Kiwanis Club of Athens, Muddy Waters Wine & Spirits Two, Starr Regional Medical Center, and Willhite and Mitchell, PLLC. All performances presented by Athens Area Council for the Arts are sponsored by The Retirement Guys. Edward Jones of Athens, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Wolfenden Family Pharmacies are AACA premiere sponsors and support all programming as do the National Endowment for the Arts and Tennessee Arts Commission.
