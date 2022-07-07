We are now the only site in McMinn County that serves Meals on Wheels clients. We serve all of McMinn County. If you know someone who could use this service, please call us at 423-781-7632 and we will put you in contact with someone who can see if they will qualify.
We are also the only site in McMinn County that will be serving a hot meal every day to the seniors in our county. If you are at least 60 years of age, please call the center and we will have a meal reserved for you. Anyone in Athens, Riceville, Niota, Calhoun, Englewood, or Etowah is welcome to come eat with us. If you would like a calendar of activities, call the center. We can send you one by mail or by email. You can also check out our Facebook page, Etowah Area Senior Center, for information about our center.
This article is the third in a series about grandparents who become caretakers for their grandchildren during the summer. We talked about things to do with your grandchild and how taking care of them is good for your health. Today we will talk about children’s safety. Things have really changed over the last few years.
Grandmothers, grandfathers, and grandchildren love to spend time with each other. But this world has changed, especially since “the good old days.” Keeping children safe has to be a top priority in the care of a child. You might say that you raised your own kids safely, why doesn’t that work anymore? Today’s children are growing up today, not yesterday. And today, we know more about making a child’s environment as safe as possible.
Children in the “good old days”:
• Fell down the steps in their baby walker.
• Got their heads stuck between the crib slats.
• Pulled fluffy bedding over their heads.
• Flew out of open car windows during a crash.
• Died of aspirin poisoning.
Government agencies and medical experts have developed new safety standards and laws to keep kids healthy and out of harm’s way. As a result of this, new products have also been manufactured.
Whether you are caring for your grandchild at their house or yours, the following tips can make the experience enjoyable — and safe — for all of you.
Emergency Information
Be prepared in case you need to take your grandchild to the doctor or hospital. It is important to know the child’s medical history, including any allergies and any medications the child takes. Also have information about health insurance coverage and written permission from the parents authorizing you to seek medical care for your grandchild.
Here are some phone numbers you need to know:
• Poison Control: 1-800-222-1222. If you have a poisoning emergency, this number will get you in touch with the poison control center in your area.
• Police/Ambulance: Call 911 is your grandchild has collapsed or not breathing or has had a serious accident.
• Know the phone number for the child’s doctor.
• Know the parents’ work and cellphone numbers.
Sleep
Infants younger than one year should be placed on their back to sleep to reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Babies should not be placed on their stomachs or their sides to sleep. Babies should sleep in a crib or bassinet with a firm mattress with a fitted sheet. No soft toys or other soft object should be in the bed. Keep the room temperature comfortable and avoid over-dressing the baby. Never sleep with a baby in your own bed. There have been several deaths attributed to rolling over on the baby.
Cribs
Always use a firm mattress. In 2011, new safety standards for cribs took effect. The safety features do not allow for drop-down sides. The slats in the sides are now closer together to prevent children from getting their heads stuck. Make sure the crib you use was manufactured since 2011 and meets all the new standards.
Walkers
The American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommends that all baby walkers be banned. Infant walkers do not let babies walk any sooner. They pose a high risk of injury, particularly from falls down stairs. In 1999, 8,800 children younger than 15 months were treated in emergency rooms from injuries associated with baby walkers. If a parent insists on using a baby walker, doctors suggest that you choose one that meets the newest standards by being at least 36 inches wide to help prevent falls down stairs.
Choking Prevention
All toys should be age-appropriate. Also make sure all toys do not pose choking hazards. If the object states that you should not give to a child under three, do not give it to a child. If you are not sure if a child could choke on something, use this tip. If an object can be placed inside a paper towel roll, then the object can pose a choking hazard. Some common objects that a child can choke on include: Coins, marbles, un-inflated balloons, grapes, art supplies, magnets, hard candy, peanuts, popcorn, and hot dogs. When serving foods such as hot dogs, cherries, and grapes, be sure to always cut these into small pieces.
Helmets
Helmets save lives and prevent serious head injuries. I know this from a personal experience. My son at the age of 15 had a motorcycle accident and his life was saved because of his helmet. Tennessee law states that everyone 16 and under must wear a helmet when on a bicycle when they ride on a sidewalk or street. Helmets should also be worn for skateboarding and roller-skating. Children also need to wear wrist, elbow, and knee pads for these sports.
Medication
Know what medicines you can give your grandchild. If you have questions, call their doctor before giving them any over-the-counter medication. Kids who are 12 or younger should never be given aspirin because it has been linked to Reyes syndrome. Never give a child medication that was prescribed for someone else. One in eight grandparents say they keep prescription medicine on a nightstand, dresser, or bathroom counter. Be sure your medications have child-resistant lids. Children can sometimes still get these open, so keep all pill bottles out of their reach. For some medicines, a single pill can kill a child.
Strangulation
Children can easily be strangled by curtain cords and strings on clothing. Tie up window curtain and shade cords so they aren’t within their reach. Avoid allowing telephone cords to dangle on the floor. Do not use a cord to tie a pacifier around a baby’s neck.
Car Seats
Tennessee car seat law states that any child under one year of age or any child weighing under 20 pounds must be secured in a child passenger restraint system in a rear facing position in the back seat. Children age one through three and weighing more than 20 pounds must be secured in a belt-positioning booster seat system in the back seat if available. Children 4-8, measuring less than 4 feet, 9 inches, must be secured in a belt-positioning booster seat system in the back seat if available. Children age nine through 12 measuring four feet nine inches or more in height, must be secured in a seat belt system. It is recommended that the child be placed in the rear seat. This is due to many injuries that have occurred because of air bags. Children 13 and up must be secured with safety belts. The driver can be fined if children are not properly restrained. If you are not sure a car seat is properly installed, contact your local police or highway patrol office.
It is clear that child-proofing is a basic part of being a grandparent. If you will just follow some simple suggestions, your time with your grandchildren can be a joyful memory for years to come.
Come join us for any of these activities at our senior center. You can even bring your grandchild!
• July 8: 9 a.m. — Games; 9:30 a.m. — Bingo with Ladies AMVETS; 10:30 a.m. — Eat Well Feel Well Nutrition Program with UT Extension Agency
• July 11: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Patty Parks; 11 a.m. — Candy Trivia
• July 12: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Cameron Medical Supply; 11 a.m. — Bible Study
• July 13: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo
• July 15: 9 a.m. — Games; 9:30 a.m. — Bean Auction; 10:30 a.m. — Eat Well Feel Well Nutrition Program with UT Extension Agency
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
