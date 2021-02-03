Roane State Community College has announced its President’s List for the Fall 2020 semester.
The following local students were named to the President’s List: Joshua Gilmore of Ten Mile, Rodney Gross of Sweetwater, Savannah Mahery of Sweetwater, and Madison McDonald of Ten Mile.
To be eligible, a student must attain a 4.0 grade-point average while attempting 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses.
•
Roane State Community College has announced its Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. The following local students were named to the Dean’s
List:
Emily Barnes of Sweetwater, Brendan Burnum of Ten Mile, Lexie Chambers of Sweetwater, Aiden Freeman of Etowah, Joshua Gilmore of Ten Mile, Daphne Grant of Ten Mile, Rodney Gross of Sweetwater, Jamison Harig of Sweetwater, Katie Limburg of Ten Mile, Savannah Mahery of Sweetwater, Madison McDonald of Ten Mile, Daphne Pilkey of Ten Mile, and Amelia Selvidge of Sweetwater.
The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students (those completing 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses) who attain a quality point average of 3.50-3.99.
•
Daniel Compton of Decatur was recently named to the President’s List at Kennesaw State University for the Fall 2020 semester.
To be named to the President’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed at least nine semester
hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
•
Morgan Nicole Hutchison, a senior from Athens, made the Dean’s List at Presbyterian College in South Carolina during the Fall 2020 semester.
The Dean’s List is composed of students who have earned between a 3.3 and a 3.9 grade point average.
•
Lander University has announced the names of undergraduate students who are recognized with the honor of making the President’s List during the first semester of the 2020-21 academic
year.
Local students included on the list were Kaylynn Hamby of Calhoun, Kristy Hampton of Athens, and Cameron Smith of Niota.
To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of the semester.
•
Christian Alfred Anderson of Niota was among students who received degrees from the University of Tennessee at Martin during fall commencement.
•
Austin Peay State University named Robert VanHook of Georgetown to the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
•
Micah Vest of Englewood earned Dean’s List recognition for the fall 2020 semester at the Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law.
Vest was one of 98 LMU Law students honored for achieving a grade point average of 3.25 or above while carrying at least a nine-credit-hour course load.
•
Caleb Underdown has completed requirements for a bachelor’s degree at Maryville College in Maryville.
Underdown, of Athens, graduated Cum Laude and earned a Bachelor of Science degree.
He majored in Business Analytics while at the college.
•
Local students have made the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester at Maryville College.
Local students included on the list were Caleb Underdown of Athens, Mitchell Fowler and Sarah Williams, both of Decatur, and Katlyn Bogle of Etowah.
Consideration for the Dean’s List is open to full-time students who have a grade point average of at least 3.6 in all work undertaken, no grade below a
“C” and no incompletes for the semester.
•
Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) has announced that 628 undergraduate students were placed on the Dean’s List for the fall semester of 2020.
Richard Barr of Sweetwater, Victoria Henry of Ten Mile, Jacqueline King of Athens, and Bailie Lester of Sweetwater.
To be placed on the Dean’s List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester.
•
Michaela Goodman of Athens graduated from Carson-Newman University at the conclusion of the institution’s fall semester.
The following Carson-Newman University students made Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester: Jaye Harris of Athens, Rachel Robinette and Matthew Stout, both of Decatur, and Emery Peterson of Etowah.
The university awards Dean’s List honors to students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.
•
The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin
have been honored with publication of the Fall 2020 Chancellor’s Honor
Rolls.
Chancellor’s Honor Roll honorees with ties to McMinn County include: Alexis H. Williams, Highest Honors, of Hopkinsville, Ky., and Kaitlyn D. Jamerson, High Honors, and David A. Mason, Honors, both of Martin.
To be eligible for the Chancellor’s Honor Roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not
included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale.
Students can make the Chancellor’s Honor Roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).
•
Michael Keeton of Athens was among the Bethel University students who completed the requirements for fall graduation 2020.
Keeton earned his Master of Science degree.
