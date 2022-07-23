Vanessa Hardaway will introduce her first book, “The Kinder Chronicles: Big Life Lessons from Tiny Plastic Chairs,” at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum on Saturday, July 30, at 11 a.m.
The program is sponsored by the C. Scott and Muriel Mayfield Family Foundation and the Hugh M. Willson Family Foundation. There will be a discussion about the book and then a book signing. Books are available at the Museum for $20. There is no charge for attending the book signing and presentation by Ms. Hardaway. There is a $5 admission fee for non-members who wish to tour the museum.
The presentation will include Vanessa talking about the book from its beginning stages to its final print. How she innocently created small chronicles of her daily experiences while interacting with kindergarten children. After many years, she was encouraged by those close to her to put those thoughts and observations into a book. It was a long process but after many days, weeks, and months, her book was completed and off the press in June of this year.
She reflects that the work on the book was definitely “worth it.” She explained that it was worthwhile to see how it blesses people and to hear how it opened doors for them.
The book is edited and illustrated by Laura Brown — a book coach in Chattanooga who helps people birth their books.
The co-author is Dr. Gary L. Riggins — a retired professor from Lee University. He became Hardaway’s mentor while she studied at the university and was very supportive when she contacted him about her plans to write the book. The title of the book is one she used in her Facebook posts each time she was inspired by one of the children in her class.
Hardaway explains that a child sees life through such innocence and
they are so profound when they share their thoughts it opens the eyes of the adult to a life lesson.
The result triggers interactive conversation between children and adults.
“What makes you warm and fuzzy are children; the innocence of a child,” she said.
Since her book has been released, she has heard from many teachers and parents about how they have been blessed by the situations she has shared through the book.
The book is not what brought her to Athens. She traveled here to spend time with a
great aunt who had a
fall.
While she visited many people here, she was asked about the book and was encouraged to introduce her book to her hometown. As a result, she appeared on WBIR-TV in Knoxville and conducted a book signing at the E.G. Fisher Public Library.
She officially announced the printing of her book while she was sitting at a Buc-ee’s on June 15. She was heavy in thought about the day because it was the anniversary of losing a very close friend whom she considered her brother.
She decided rather than dwell on the emptiness she would do something meaningful, so she announced her book for the first time on her Facebook page. Interest in her book spiraled from then on.
She is asked about her book often and has received texts from people who have been inspired by it.
“… It’s an everybody book,” she said.
One father purchased the book and had her sign it to send to his daughter who is a fifth grade teacher. The book is meant to inspire more than teachers. She has dedicated the book to the many people who interact with children.
“… to the hard-working teachers who show up every day in place of parents, babysitter, teacher, nurse, police officer, banker, counselor, etc.”
Hardaway grew up in Athens. She is a 1996 graduate of McMinn County High School. She completed her studies in teaching through Tennessee Wesleyan University and earned her
masters from Lee University.
Her career started in Athens working in juvenile probation. She taught kindergarten in Calhoun and Niota for about five years. She then accepted a position teaching kindergarten in Fayetteville, North Carolina. She has a total of 20-plus years of teaching experience.
Athens is her home which she holds close to her heart.
“I love Athens and I love McMinn County,” she said.
She enjoys going to places like Walmart and seeing people she knows and visiting Mayfield’s for an ice cream; all the small things and simple living in a small town lifestyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.