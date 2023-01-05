The Athens Area Council for the Arts House Blend Concert Series continues with "’64-’71: The Music of a Changing World" on Friday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at The Arts Center in Athens.
Light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar are included with tickets and refreshments are available beginning at 6:30 p.m., with seating at 7 p.m.
A selection of songs from an era defined by war and dialogue on freedoms, rights, and liberties will be performed by regional vocalists.
According to a news release, "The concert celebrates the music that carried the world with a little bit of love, yeah, yeah, yeah!"
The setlist includes songs from a variety of genres and includes songs made popular by performers such as Marvin Gaye, Elton John, Carole King, The Allman Brothers, James Taylor, Aretha Franklin, Neil Young, and the Bee Gees, among others.
The show is directed by G. David Brown and produced by Andrew Kimball. Vocalists will include Jim Brooks, Melonie Carideo, Whitney Kimball Coe, C.J. Garrett, Andrew Kimball, Lindsey "Lu" Kimball, Ashley Littleton, Cynthia McCowan, Emerson McKenzie, Rusty Patterson, Tad Roberts, and Alex Sharp. Special guests will include Devin Arnwine, Lauren Brown, Christian Edwards, Ava Hall, and Crystal Hall. Musical accompaniment will be provided by guest artists Bill Paisley, Cody Hensley, and Ellen Kimball, as well as September Song, AACA's House Band.
Seating for this concert is traditional auditorium style and general admission tickets are available for purchase. Patrons may choose to purchase a “plus Catering” ticket to help cover the cost of catering; however, this is an optional ticket and is not required to enjoy refreshments.
Tickets start at $17.50 for adults and $12.50 for students, and are available at athensartscouncil.org or The Arts Center, located at 320 North White Street in Athens. Tickets may also be purchased over the phone with a credit card by calling 423-745-8781.
"‘64-‘71: The Music of a Changing World" is sponsored by Burleson-Brown Photography and Wilson Construction. House Blend Concert Series events are sponsored by CapStar Bank, Peoples Bank of East Tennessee, Simmons Bank, Tennessee Wesleyan University, and WarrenJackson CPAs. All AACA performances are sponsored by Friendly City Festivals. All AACA programs are sponsored by Edward Jones of Athens, Tennessee Valley Authority, Willsonthropic, Inc. and Mintie C. Willson, as well as Wolfenden Family Pharmacies. AACA also receives grant funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
