In last week’s article you read how volunteering can improve your physical and mental health. Not only does volunteering benefit yourself, but you are doing a great service for your community. Maybe you want to volunteer, but don’t know where to start. Here are some more places where you can start giving yourself to better others.
• We need a volunteer to act as a substitute when a Meals-on-Wheels volunteer is not able to. Please call the center at 423-781-7632 for more information.
• The foster grandparent program in Chattanooga places volunteers 55 and above to help children and youth. They help improve the children’s development and educational skills at local day cares, elementary schools, head start and shelters. There are opportunities in McMinn County for foster grandparents. I have worked in a school where there were foster grandparents. The work they do is very valuable. You may call Susan Kroll at 423-643-6418 for more information. The foster grandparents do receive a stipend for their volunteering.
• Habitat for Humanity can always use help. They are a non-profit organization that builds and repairs simple, affordable housing for those who need shelter. You can check their website for volunteering opportunities in your area. There are jobs that most anyone can handle.
• Maybe you are retired and have expertise about a certain subject that you could use to give help to others. Retired tax preparers could volunteer their time at places such as senior centers during the tax season. We could use someone to help the seniors in our community with their taxes.
• We have other opportunities to volunteer here at our center. Someone that could teach dance, conduct an exercise class, or conduct a craft class such as flower arranging or making jewelry would be great. Please call the center if you might want to try this.
• Senior Corps taps the skills, talents, and experience of Americans 55 and over to meet a wide range of community challenges. Last year, more than 3,900 Tennessee seniors met critical community needs while contributing to longer, healthier lives through one of three Senior Corps programs. Senior Companions helps homebound seniors and other adults maintain independence primarily in their own home. RSVP volunteers conduct safety patrols, renovate homes, protect the environment, tutor and mentor youth, respond to natural disasters, and provide other services. To learn more about national service in Tennessee, please go to www.NationalService.gov or call 202-606-5000. There are opportunities for Senior Corps in McMinn County.
If you can’t leave your house, there are still ways you can volunteer from your home:
• If you knit, many hospitals would be glad to have knitted caps to be able to give to their patients. Cancer centers need caps to give to their patients also.
• Another knitting project would be to knit slip on socks to give to the meals-on-wheels participants. We would be glad to pick up and deliver anything that you might be able to create for our meals-on-wheels recipients.
• Create new greeting cards from used birthday and get-well cards. Cut pictures from the front and glue them onto folded paper and place in new envelopes. Deliver these to nursing facilities so their residents can have greeting cards to send.
• Write letters to the men and women in the military. Contact your local veterans’ administration for the address to send these to.
• Check with your church to provide a daily phone call to the shut-ins.
Our senior center could not function without our volunteers. We would like to recognize some of our volunteers that make a great difference in people’s lives. We will highlight other volunteers in future articles.
• Henry Norwood has been delivering Meals-on-Wheels for about six years. He started volunteering because his sister persuaded him to. He says that he will never regret his decision. Henry says you will see people in an environment that will sometimes break your heart. It is something that you are not aware of unless you experience it firsthand.
• Linda Morrow has also been delivering for six years. She was urged by a friend to begin volunteering. She enjoys the days she gets to visit the clients on her route. Linda told me that the first time she delivered meals she went home and cried. Today she says she goes home laughing. The attitude of these seniors will brighten your day.
Linda says, “They bless me more than I bless them.”
Linda knows firsthand what it is like not to see someone for days and how a visit from a smiling face can affect a life. Just having someone to drop in and show them someone cares about them is worth more than anything else. Linda and Henry deliver meals together two days each week. They take it upon themselves to give the clients a gallon of milk each week.
• Janis Wenzel is a familiar face at the center. Janis is a retired nurse. She is active in her church, Athens Lutheran Church, where she teaches Sunday school. She volunteers with the Good Faith Clinic and with the St. Mary’s Mobile Clinic. She also volunteers with the Remote Area Medical Clinic. You may wonder how Janis has time for anything else, but she still is an active volunteer at our senior center. She spends countless hours volunteering in several different capacities. Once each week she delivers lunch to our Meals-on Wheels recipients. She also delivers several frozen food boxes to those unable to come pick them up. Improving the health of our seniors is very important to her. She gives monthly health talks to our seniors on subjects ranging from breast cancer, using an Automatic External Defibrillator, and most recent on kidney disease.
• Joe Brzezowski has been delivering meals for about two years. Joe is originally from Hope, N.J. One of Joe’s favorite vacation spots is Gatlinburg. He fell in love with this area and decided this was the place where he wanted to live. He moved to Etowah and became involved with the Red Cross. He wanted to do other volunteer work and contacted us about delivering meals. He said that this was one of the best decisions he ever made. He really loves to help others. He enjoys visiting with the Meals-on-Wheels clients and loves to spend time with them just talking. He said they always make him smile.
• Dianne Hopkins is a volunteer with Hospice of Chattanooga. Diane is a valuable asset to our center. She conducts several bingo games each month as well as a bean auction. Dianne also helps with fundraisers and other programs at the center. Dianne is originally from New Hampshire. She and her husband moved to Florida to be close to family. In 2017, they fled to Tennessee from Hurricane Irma which was headed toward them. They spent time in this area and fell in love with it. They decided to make this their permanent home. Shortly after they moved here, Dianne’s mother passed away. She attended grief counseling through Hospice of Chattanooga in 2019. She was so impressed with the organization that she soon after became a volunteer with them. She now volunteers with Hospice of Chattanooga as a liaison between them and other facilities.
Hopefully you will see just how much volunteering can make a positive impact in people’s lives. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact the center at 423-781-7632. We would be glad to give you some ideas how you could help others.
If you are over the age of 50, we would like to invite you to our center. There is never a charge for any of our programs at the center. Please call for more information about any of our programs. Some of the activities in the next week include:
• April 15: Closed for Good Friday.
• April 18: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11:30 a.m. — Arthritis Exercise with UT Extension Agency
• April 19: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Exercise with Tonya Phenix; 11 a.m. — Celebrating Earth Day
• April 20: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Spring Bingo; 11:30 a.m. — Arthritis Exercise
• April 22: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bean Auction with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11:30 a.m. — Red Cross visit
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
