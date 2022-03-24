Spring is finally here! The trees are beginning to get leaves and flowers are blooming. This wonderful time of the year also brings pollen and we all know what that can cause.
I was listening to the weather on television the other day and the weatherman said that the pollen count was starting to elevate. I guess that is normal for this time of year. While we all look forward to the more pleasant weather of spring, for many individuals, the enjoyable climate comes with a price in the form of seasonal allergies.
One of the purposes of writing this article is you let you know just because you do not have any allergy problems now, that does not mean you won’t. My seasonal allergies and allergic asthma did not begin until I was 40. Hopefully the following information about allergies will bring you some relief.
Most of you know that I hate winter and look forward to spring with a passion. I even came down with an allergy to the cold in the middle of winter a few years ago. This may be hard to believe, but it is true. I went outside to put bird seed in the feeders. I didn’t wear a coat because I hate them, too. It was a pretty cold day and there was some snow on the ground. As soon as I got inside, I started itching badly. I broke out in one big red spot. My husband rushed me to the hospital in the snow. I found out I was allergic to cold temperatures. There is even a name for it. It is called cold urticaria. It is a rare allergy that can appear suddenly and disappear just as fast. I had to always be very careful when going out in temperatures below 39 degrees and could not let anything cold touch my skin or I would have a red blister. I couldn’t even drink anything cold or my mouth would swell. After another round of allergy testing and allergy injections, I am having no allergic reaction to cold temperatures. I still don’t like the cold though!
Allergy is an adverse reaction to various substances that may include pollens of trees, grasses and weeds, dust, dust mites, molds, food and drinks, pets, plants, chemicals, and medications. Your body releases histamines that cause the symptoms. The immune system reacts, sometimes violently, producing inflammation, irritation, and even respiratory distress or asthma that may be life threatening. Common symptoms of allergies that may occur seasonally include itchy, watery eyes, runny nose, coughing and wheezing. Allergies can be the underlying cause of problems such as respiratory infections, sinus infections, skin disorders such as hives and rashes, and swelling of the eyes, lips, tongue, and throat.
When I first started having allergy symptoms, I tried over-the-counter allergy medications. None of them seemed to work. I ended up in the emergency room numerous times because of an asthma episode where I couldn’t breathe. I finally got an appointment with an allergy and immunology specialist. The first thing he did was test me to see what I was allergic to. I tested positive to almost every kind of weed, tree, mold, animal and even food. I was to start allergy injections each week. The medication for the injections is made specifically to what you are allergic to. Allergy shots decrease sensitivity to allergens and many people with allergy symptoms and allergic asthma usually have lasting relief even after treatment is stopped.
It is common for people in their older years to develop allergy symptoms. There are even people who are diagnosed with allergy and/or asthma for the first time who are above 75 years of age. Some of the theories of why older adults begin having allergy problems is because of the higher concentrations of airborne pollutants, rising dust mite populations, less ventilation in homes and offices, dietary factors, and sedentary lifestyle. No one knows for sure why you may develop allergies later in life. I asked my allergist specialist why I started having problems at 40. His answer made a lot of sense. He said that your body fights off the allergens all your life and after a while your body just stops fighting.
If you do start having symptoms due to allergies, there are many things that you can do:
• Get allergy tests. Make an appointment with a specialist. They can determine the kind of treatment that is best for you. Allergy testing is when a small amount of allergen is applied under your skin. You are allergic if an area appears on your skin at the place where the allergen was injected that will be red and swollen. The testing is unpleasant, but is very reliable to determine what you are allergic to. I have gone through allergy testing three times and I am so glad I did.
• Once you are given medication, take it as directed. If you are prescribed allergy injections, stay on the schedule. If your allergies are severe, you may be prescribed an EpiPen that is an auto-injector with epinephrine that will decrease your body’s allergic reaction. Keep it with you always.
• Only use over-the-counter antihistamines that your doctor recommends. They can be dangerous to seniors. Potential side effects form these include increased blood pressure and changes in mood or behavior, and they may interact with commonly-prescribed medications.
• Although you will be tempted, you should avoid opening your windows during allergy season. It will increase the amount of pollen and mold entering your house or vehicle. Use your air conditioning instead.
• If you like to hang your clothes outside to dry, go back to using the clothes dryer during allergy season. Clothing hanging outside can soak up pollen, ragweed and other airborne allergens.
• Wash your hands after coming indoors. When you come inside after an extended period of time outdoors, take a shower to wash the pollen out of your hair and change into clean clothing.
• Use online weather sites to monitor pollen levels and plan outdoor activities for days when the pollen counts are projected to be at a lower level. Many local weather reporters will tell the pollen count during their weather broadcast.
• When your doctor has identified which allergens cause a reaction, remove them from your home. This might mean switching laundry detergents, finding a new home for a pet, or a thorough cleaning to eliminate pollen, mold, and dust mites. My allergy doctor always asks about my cats. I tell him under no circumstance will I give my cats away. He said to at least never allow them in your bedroom.
• Switch out furniture that has cloth upholstery. Carpet is a breeding place for dust mites. It may to your advantage to take out your carpeting. Change your bedding. You can exchange it for newer versions with hypoallergenic materials.
• If you have an allergy to dust mites, your bed may be making you sick. Your pillow and mattress are a breeding place for dust mites. Your doctor might suggest that you encase the mattress and pillow in an allergen-proof fabric cover.
• Invest in a medical alert system. If there is an emergency where you may not be able to breathe due to allergies, you will have the help needed at the push of a button.
• Wear sunglasses when outside to help prevent allergens from entering your eyes.
• If you have allergies to food, the only way to keep from having allergic symptoms is to avoid the food. There is no preventative treatment for food allergies. A reaction to food allergies can be scary. Always be prepared for the worst by having your inhaler and EpiPen with you at all times.
Please continue to enjoy this beautiful weather. If you follow the steps above, and listen to your doctor, your allergy symptoms should decrease and you will be able to enjoy being outside on a beautiful spring day.
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
