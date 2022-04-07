We have several programs at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum during the month of April that include topics of human interest and artisans that work in nature.
The first program is on Saturday, April 9, at 11 a.m. with an interview and book signing with Dr. Phillip Swanson.
Other programs will center around nature photography and natural dyes. They are all a part of our Heritage School sponsored by the C. Scott and Muriel Mayfield Foundation. Members can attend our Saturday programs free of charge, while non-members will pay a $5 entrance fee.
Swanson served as an educator in the Monroe and McMinn county school systems for 36 years. Part of that time, he served as the principal of Tellico Plains High School. He retired from the McMinn County school system after serving 25 years as a school administrator, serving as a Secondary Supervisor for the last 14 years. He retired in 2017.
He has researched a 1970s case that involved the disappearance of two teenage girls, Cathey Clowers and Roxanne Woodson, both of Tellico Plains. Both girls died at the hands of Joe Shepherd of Tellico Plains. One was buried on the property where he lived, and the other was buried in the Cherohala forest. Shepherd was able to spoof investigators who worked endlessly to bring him in and charge him for the girl’s murders. When they finally captured him, he managed to escape jail and disappear for a decade. He was finally caught with the help of NBC-TV’s “Unsolved Mysteries” program. He was convicted of murdering Woodson, however the murder charge for the death of Clowers was reduced to a manslaughter charge.
Swanson has spoken with family members and investigators while putting together the events that surround this historical event that took place in Tellico Plains — a small community in Monroe County. He self-published his book, “The Bad Shepherd — Joe Shepherd’s Dash: A Killer in the Mountains and His Predatory Ways,” to bring honor to both girls as well as to document a Monroe County case that brought fear and heartbreak to so many people. The book is available at the museum for $25 plus tax. Members receive a 10% discount on all gift shop purchases. You can bring your own book to be signed or purchase one at the museum.
On Saturday, April 23, will be a nature photography show by Jennifer Hardison. The program begins at 11 a.m. Hardison is an avid photographer who captures birds at feeders and houses in her backyard as well as in other settings she passes by in her travels. She also takes in landscapes in different seasons. She shares what she captures with area newspapers and magazines. She and her husband, Don, have put together a marvelous viewing of the photographs that is accompanied by music. Jennifer photographs and Don turns the photographs into a beautiful show.
“He taught me what I do. We have been a team for 48 years,” said Jennifer.
On Saturday, April 30, will be a program about Natural Dyes with Pat Armstrong. The program begins at 11 a.m. Armstrong is a retired arts administrator. She has 30-plus years in working with natural dyes. She uses a variety of fabrics that include wool, linen, cotton, and silk. She plans to give participants a hands-on approach to making dye pots and will have samples of different colors she created on hand. She plans to make two or three dye pots while she talks about the process. The process can take up to 45 minutes while the pots cook sometimes longer.
“It is an ancient craft. Before synthetic dyes became available in the 1850s, everything was natural. Ninety-nine percent of the dyes come from plants with the remaining coming from a couple of different insects,” she said.
Our History for Lunch program is different from the rest in that it is free for everyone who wants to attend. Bring you own lunch to eat while you enjoy the history before your eyes. This month we will feature Lois Preece, Mayor of Niota, on Thursday, April 28, beginning at noon with a video interview of her. Mayor Preece will be in attendance for discussion or to answer questions after the video.
