Athens City Schools students and staff are off to a great school year.
Over the past few weeks, we continue to follow our safety and health protocols in the schools. In-person classes and virtual classes are going well for our students and staff. We just want to send a huge shout out to our students, staff and families for making the re-opening of school such a success.
As a reminder, we continue to encourage parents/guardians to help us by contacting your child’s principals immediately of any COVID-19 positive or direct contact cases in your family. A direct contact is anyone within six feet of someone positive for more than 10 minutes. This will help our district to act quickly for the safety and health of our students and staff.
Athens City Middle School fall picture day will be today. Students attending the middle school virtually will have a fall picture day on Wednesday, Sept. 23, where social distancing and face masks will be required. The fall sports programs at the middle school are off to a great start this season. Visit our website for a schedule of the dates, times and locations of games.
September is Suicide Prevention Month. Suicide is a major public health problem in the United States, affecting adults and young people alike. According to the most recent data, suicide is the ninth-leading cause of death in Tennessee, claiming over 1,100 lives per year, and is the second-leading cause of death among youth between ages 10-14 in Tennessee. Suicide was the third-leading cause of death for children and young adults between the ages of 15-24 in 2017. That year, 142 children and young adults took their own lives.
Nationally, suicide rates among youth ages 15-24 have increased more than 200% over the past 50 years. If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text TN to 741741 to connect to the Crisis Text Line and a trained counselor.
Athens City Schools students will not attend classes on Friday, Sept. 4, due to teacher training, and also Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Kids Connection will also be closed on Sept. 4 and 7.
Let’s all continue to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face covering, washing our hands with soap and water, and covering our coughs and sneezes. We hope everyone has a safe and healthy long weekend and we look forward to seeing our students return on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
