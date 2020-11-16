The United States stands on the eve of a grand anniversary.
The U.S. Congress has established the United States Semiquincentennial Commission to begin planning for 2026. The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has established the America 250! Special Committee to plan DAR’s involvement and maximize its visibility during the nation’s upcoming 250th birthday.
Much like the 1976 Bicentennial celebration, this observance provides an opportunity for community involvement, positive public relations and membership growth throughout DAR. As part of the celebration leading up to the anniversary, DAR chapters are asked to create projects to highlight Revolutionary War patriots in their communities.
Ocoee Chapter, NSDAR, was chartered in 1910. Over the 110-year history of the chapter, multiple plaques and markers were placed to commemorate historical sites and patriot graves. As part of her Members Course project, Carmen Thurman began investigating these sites to evaluate the condition of the plaques and markers. One plaque is located on the Enterprise newspaper building in Etowah, which is now used as the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall. This plaque is situated below a list of McMinn County Revolutionary War patriots etched in stone on the outside wall of the building.
Ocoee Chapter used Mary Ruden — an art restorer and member of the Spencer Clack Chapter in Sevierville — to restore the plaque. Ruden has restored sculptures, statues, and plaques at Sycamore Shoals State Park and DAR monuments. She has created several pieces of art displayed in parks and she has created a bust of Lizzie Crozier French — a Knoxville suffragist.
Ruden cleaned the Ocoee Chapter plaque to remove oxidation and corrosion. Then she restored the plaque to a uniform dark color and applied gold to the raised letters. Afterward, the plaque was sealed.
The Ocoee Chapter will have a ceremony to celebrate the restoration on Saturday, Nov. 21.
