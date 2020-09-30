We would like to thank those who helped make our drive-in flu and health clinic such as success.
Etowah Walgreens stayed very busy giving flu shots to our area seniors. We appreciate them so much for helping to keep our seniors well.
Also, a huge thank you to Cassie Taylor and Dianne Hopkins from Hospice of Chattanooga, Joy Daniel and Melody Anderson from Starr Regional Medical Center, Cat Pate from Etowah Gentle Dental, Rachel Hickman from the Etowah Community Food Pantry, Heather Vanskiver of the Etowah Arts Commission and the United Way of McMinn and Meigs Counties. The seniors all enjoyed seeing so many familiar faces that they have not seen in several months.
When talking to our seniors the last few months, the biggest thing they tell me is that they don’t know what to do with themselves. They are used to getting out and coming to the center to be with their friends and to stay busy. They have had to be isolated for months to stay protected from becoming ill with COVID-19.
Feelings of loneliness and isolation can lead to serious consequences for senior health. The effects of social isolation are as real as hunger, thirst, or pain. Understanding the causes and risk factors for senior loneliness and isolation can help us prevent it.
As people get older, their likelihood of living alone only increases. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 11 million or 28% of people aged 65 and older lived alone in 2010. As people get older, their likelihood of living alone only increases. More older adults do not have children, reports AARP, and that means there are fewer family members to provide company and care.
Right now, having to protect themselves from COVID-19 has isolated many people. There are also other factors that contribute to senior isolation. Many of today’s seniors have lost a spouse, have a lack of transportation, or have retired. Regardless of what causes senior isolation, the consequences can be harmful.
Social isolation and loneliness are associated with a higher risk of mortality in adults aged 52 and older. People who feel lonely or isolated are more likely to have poor physical or mental health. Dementia, Alzheimer’s, high blood pressure, depression, heart disease, chronic lung disease, arthritis and impaired mobility are all associated with loneliness. People who are isolated are also more likely to practice risky health behaviors such as poor diet, lack of physical activity and smoking.
Here at the senior center, we are trying to combat loneliness by staying in touch with our seniors through phone calls and by distributing food every Friday. It is really a blessing to be able to see these seniors even though it is only once each week. By wearing our masks and observing social distancing, we can still say hello to our many seniors and give them a few minutes of our time, even from their car. It also gives us comfort knowing that we have perhaps helped someone who is experiencing loneliness. Volunteers are also still visiting our shut-ins through the Meals-on-Wheels program.
I am sure you know someone who is being isolated in their home due to COVID or some other reason. Below are some things that you might be able to do to bring some sunshine in the lives of someone. Simple acts of kindness can make such a difference.
• Use the phone. Call a family member and give them a few minutes of you time. Don’t text! If they don’t answer, keep trying. Don’t give up!
• Say hello to your neighbor. You may not want to do much hugging right now, but a few kind words go a long way. When you can once again touch someone, it has been shown that just a touch from friends and family, like hand holding or hugging, can lower stress and promote feelings of well-being.
• Offer to drive someone to a doctor’s appointment, grocery store, post office or bank.
• Ask them to go on a walk with you.
• Visit someone who is a shut-in.
• Encourage seniors to remain active in their hobbies and interests.
• For seniors who have been attending church regularly, encourage them to attend services and offer to pick them up and drive them to church.
• Give a senior something to take care of. Owning a pet has been found to help seniors feel more secure, suffer less with depression, have more motivation for constructive use of time and require less medication.
• Encourage seniors to tend a garden. Many cities have community gardens where seniors can grow flowers and vegetables.
• Encourage hearing and vision tests. A hearing aid or glasses may be the only barrier between a senior and better social health.
• Encourage seniors to share a meal with others whenever possible, whether it’s with a church group, the local senior center or a restaurant. Dining with others is also likely to help promote better nutrition, which is crucial for the elderly.
• Encourage seniors to take advantage of community programs such as our senior center in Etowah. Transportation can be arranged for those who do not drive just as soon as we can reopen.
One country has seen the need for help preventing senior isolation. In the Netherlands, there was a need for help in preventing social isolation not only with the senior population, but with college students who were living alone.
Their plan was to provide living arrangements for college students inside senior communities. The students live in small rent-free apartments. In exchange for living rent-free, they are required to have social contact with the seniors for at least 30 hours each week.
The students do various activities with the seniors, including watching sports, celebrating birthdays and, most importantly, offering company when a senior falls ill.
After seeing the success of this program, hopefully more programs such as this one will be created in other parts of the world.
Our senior center in Etowah recognizes the need for social interaction for our local seniors to prevent loneliness and isolation. As soon as we can reopen, we will continue to provide exercise classes, classes in crafts, lunch, games and outside speakers that address needs of our seniors. A senior does not have to participate in these activities. Just to come, sit and talk can be a great benefit. We also provide Meals-on-Wheels service for shut-ins. Our volunteers that deliver these meals are often the only person they see each day. Just that few minutes of time spent with these seniors mean so much to them.
So, today and every day, try to make an effort to cheer up someone that is alone. Not only will you be making them feel like someone cares, but you will also be greatly rewarded knowing that you have done something good for others.
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
