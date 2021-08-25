Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) will present its fourth annual photography competition and exhibit from Aug. 23 to Sept. 30, with an opening reception and awards ceremony on Friday, Aug. 27, at 5:30 p.m.
The competition, Exposure, welcomes 10 photographers to present 25 pieces in both amateur and professional divisions in both film and digital photography. Winners of the exhibit will be announced at the opening reception and awards ceremony.
The 2021 exhibit includes work from a wide geographical region, including photographers from Knoxville to Chattanooga.
Leslie Arnold, AACA’s program director, said about the exhibit: “This exhibit is always such a joy to hold. The diversity in experience levels allows for inspiration to be taken from all, and fosters a wonderful growing community for newer artists. The amount of talent in our community is always amazing.”
The exhibit is free to the public to view. Viewing hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to a shift in CDC recommendations, masks are required to view the exhibit or attend the opening reception and awards ceremony regardless of vaccination status.
Exposure and all AACA art competitions are sponsored by Art + Frame and Fuller’s Frame Shop. Support for this exhibit also comes from Johnson’s Department Store. All AACA programs are sponsored by Willsonthropic, Inc., Wolfenden Family Pharmacies, Edward Jones of Athens, National Endowment for the Arts, and Tennessee Arts Commission.
More information about this and all programs of AACA is available at www.athensartscouncil.org or over the phone 423-745-8781. Staff is available via phone or in person at The Arts Center, located at 320 North White Street in Athens, during office hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
