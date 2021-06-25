Creative table centerpieces called epergnes are part of a display at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum.
They once appeared at most every table setting in the aristocratic home during the Georgian and Victorian eras providing condiments like fruits and nuts to attending dinner guests. As food service evolved into separate courses, room became available to add decorative flowers to the centerpiece.
Our exhibit is representative of the late 1800 creations of the Pairpoint Glass Company, formerly located in New Bedford, Massachusetts and now in Sagamore, Massachusetts. It is the oldest operating glass company in the United States.
It began as the Mount Washington Glass Works in 1837 out of South Boston, Massachusetts, eventually making a move to New Bedford, Massachusetts, where the company continued to produce lighting goods, glassware, blown cut glass and pressed glassware.
In 1880, Thomas J. Pairpoint (born 1838, died 1902), a silversmith, founded the Pairpoint Manufacturing Company in New Bedford, Massachusetts. He supplied the needed silver-plated metal mounts for the glass products Mount Washington was creating.
The two companies merged in 1894 with the name Pairpoint Corporation.
The company went through many changes after the death of Pairpoint. In 1939, the company reorganized as the Gunderson Glassworks for owner Robert Gunderson, who was also a master glassblower. The company was renamed Pairpoint Glass Company after he died in 1952.
For a brief time, the company operated overseas in Spain but returned in 1967, building a new factory in Sagamore, Massachusetts. Business declined in the late 20th century when they produced less expensive product trying to broaden their customer base and compete with foreign companies.
New owners Jeffrey Tulman and brother Gary reorganized the company in 2015. It now produces high-end classic designs for collectors and luxury glass buyers.
The name epergne derives from a French word meaning saving or economy. The need to create more space at the table came through time when serving and eating habits changed from using a common bowl to dip fingers or bread into to having spoons and forks and individual plates.
In the 1700s, silversmiths found themselves busy creating artistically designed centerpieces to hold the condiments commonly found at social gatherings held by aristocratic people. To have one in the center of the dining table would save guests from having to pass down dishes of food and provided space for additional foods.
Migrating silversmiths during the Georgian Era introduced the idea to the English who took pride in the new addition to the table. Vases for flowers and candlesticks were added when food began to be served in separate stages, leaving room on the centerpiece.
Epergnes were usually made of silver and later other metals, glass and even porcelain were added once glassmakers became involved. Silversmiths delighted in creating figures holding baskets. Usually, one main basket sat on three to five feet with a wide column in the center that branched out to smaller bowls or candleholders.
An epergne could be several layers, growing quite tall depending on how many bowls were added to the design. After this unique table décor was introduced to the English, glassmakers took the design a step further and began to create components of the epergne in glass using colors to bring more brightness to the table and provide a vase for flowers.
Our collection includes the combination of metal and glass creations. Over time the epergne evolved into a décor that could be made of any type of metal, glass or even porcelain.
Today you can find some of these vintage pieces made with sterling silver accented with the bright colors — many of opalescent glass, some with enamel finishing, through collectors and in local museums such as ours. For a less expensive epergne style centerpiece you can make your own by using three tall stem glasses set in a flat dish giving your table setting the epergne look.
Members of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum can tour the museum free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 entrance fee. Membership for the museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
