The annual Ladies Luncheon, which has been on hold since 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions, will take place at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum on Wednesday, March 29. A live fashion show will take place showing today’s trends while we also have part of our vintage collection on display.
Ladies will enjoy a salad lunch served by Ambiance, known for their delightful table settings. Tickets are $35 per person. There is no individual reserved seating, however, a table for six or eight may be reserved. There is one table that will seat 12. All tickets must be purchased in advance. Social hour begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. This event is sponsored by Willsonthropic, Starr Regional Medical Center, and Athens Insurance.
The luncheon has always been a popular event at the museum usually held in the summer, however, the decision was made to bring this back for a spring celebration, a time of year when we see bright colors sprouting all around us after a dull brown season. Usually, this event ends up with a waiting list. This year there is more seating available that will hopefully allow everyone who wants to attend to be able to do so.
A 30-minute fashion show run by Brenda Bryan, owner of the Lilly Pad Boutique in Sweetwater, and her granddaughter, Ivy Disney, store manager, will take place after lunch. The Lily Pad Boutique is celebrating 45 years in business this year. They have been at their current location in downtown Sweetwater for about 20 years. Their boutique offers accessories, which include jewelry, handbags and shoes. They also offer complimentary alterations with each purchase. All women attending the luncheon will receive a discount coupon to shop at the boutique.
There will be 10 women modeling 30 different outfits of all styles and sizes that will reveal the trends of today. Today it is all about comfort and what a woman feels good about wearing. Whether it be oversized clothing or skinny-legged pants, there is something for everyone. Disney will comment on each outfit as it is modeled. She stated that colors are the most important in this year’s vibrant spring fashions, and there are some muted colors for those who like the earthy tone.
Part of our collection of vintage women’s wear includes featuring styles from the late 1800s and the mid-1900s. A wire hoop that was in fashion during the horse and buggy days will also be a part of the display. They were so confining that a woman would have to stand up in the carriage because she just couldn’t sit!
Ladies’ vintage undergarments that include those uncomfortable corsets and garters will be there, but there won’t be anyone putting them on! The focus of having a cone shape caused women to strive for a tiny waist. Some women were strapped tightly into this corset with a threaded drawstring to attain the small waist size. By the 20th century, as synthetic materials improved, corsets were made more for comfort and delicate shaping. Women preferred comfort over the discomfort of the tight rigid corset of the past. As time went on, the search for comfort in women’s clothing brings us to today where clothing is all about what you like and what feels good on you.
A special item that just became a part of our collection will make its first appearance at the luncheon. It is a spring coat worn by Ellen Cottrell Burn, the wife of Harry T. Burn. While he served as our state representative in 1920, he cast the deciding vote making Tennessee the 36th state to ratify the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution which gives women the right to vote. She studied in theatre and worked as a department head in the physical education and speech departments at Tennessee Wesleyan University.
The coat is a late-1950s-style cream-colored mohair coat by Bataldi of New York. The coat is embellished with bright colors of embroidered flowers on the collar and the elbow-length sleeves. The large buttons are covered with mohair. The coat has two slant hip pockets. A Bataldi tag is sewn on the inside.
Some other pieces from the mid-1900s include a three-piece silk suit. It is a pretty sage green with a beige lace embellished around the neckline of the jacket and pocket flaps, tied at the front with a green ribbon-styled tie. The outfit is accented by a green cap wrapped in artificial fruit and its dark green foliage; a dark green netting delicately falls over one side of the face.
Another is a white party or prom dress made of organdy material and embellished with pink organdy flowers at the neck and down the front of the skirt.
Lastly, a vintage 1940s ladies evening dress made of chiffon trimmed in peach with a peach-colored braid embellishment.
