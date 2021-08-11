The Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) has announced registration for its fourth annual photography competition and exhibit. Amateur and professional photographers may submit entries for cash prizes in each division by Friday, Aug. 13.
Information on how to enter pieces to the competition, a full exhibit schedule, and prospectus are available online at athens
This opportunity is open to photographers of all ages and experience levels and includes separate divisions for professional and amateur photographers. Entry fees are $10 per entry for digital work and $5 per entry for film work.
The exhibit will run from Aug. 23 until Sept. 30, with an opening reception and awards ceremony on Friday, Aug. 27.
Exposure and all AACA art competitions are sponsored by Art + Frame and Fuller’s Frame Shop. All AACA programs are sponsored by Willsonthropic, Inc., Wolfenden Family Pharmacies, National Endowment for the Arts, and Tennessee Arts Commission.
Registration is available online at www.athensartscouncil.org or over the phone 423-745-8781. Staff is available via phone or in person at The Arts Center, located at 320 North White Street in Athens, during office hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
