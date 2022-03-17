A new Board of Directors has been seated for the East Tennessee General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS) for East Tennessee.
The board is comprised of President Joseph Zych, Jerry Miller, Danny Black and Tom Blandford.
GMRS provides radio communications for East Tennessee in the 462 and 467 Mhz radio spectrum. It currently has four radio repeaters on towers and three new locations in the works.
When cellphones do not work or when in a bad cell area, GMRS can fill the void by using a handheld radio or mobile radio at home or in a vehicle. GMRS requires a license. Participants must fill out some paperwork and pay $35 for a 10-year license to cover their whole family. Participants will be assigned call letters to use on the radio.
According to a news release, “Communication is a vital tool in the world we live in today. If the cell towers fail, GMRS will still be going strong supported by commercial power as well as solar power.”
For more information on the East Tennessee GMRS group, email gmrs4tenn
