Free Play is on exhibit in The Arts Center of Athens’s Willson Exhibit Room & Hall Gallery until June 30. Free Play is an exhibit of pieces by Bradley Wilson.
Wilson was born in Chattanooga in 1970. He received degrees in painting from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (BFA, 1994) and the University of Mississippi (MFA, 1997). His paintings, drawings, and sculptures are in many private and corporate collections across the United States and Canada. He has exhibited in galleries and museums regionally and nationally.
In addition to making artwork, Wilson teaches studio art and art history at Lee University in Cleveland and conducts regular painting workshops at the John C. Campbell Folk School in Brasstown, N.C., as well as other venues. Wilson resides with his wife, 12 dogs, and three cats in Charleston.
Wilson explained the inspiration behind the current collection on exhibit at Athens Area Council for the Arts’ Arts Center: “About 15 years ago, I became interested in the idea of painting as an improvised performance. I had grown dissatisfied with making work that was fully conceived at the beginning, worked out through studies and sketches, and then executed onto canvas. Something important was missing. I began to make paintings with no formulated plan. I let the images emerge slowly or quickly out of the painting process itself. I began playing with color, line, texture, and shape. I embraced uncertainty as an essential element of creation. My painting process is fluid and organic. I constantly make changes throughout the creation of a piece. I have no philosophy of painting other than to be open and responsive to the possibilities of the moment. Connecting with the present and finding the potential — this is what my work is about.”
For more information on this exhibit and all AACA programs, visit athensartscouncil.org, call 423-745-8781, or stop by The Arts Center at 320 North White Street in Downtown Athens. Current business hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
