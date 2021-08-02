A flower pot Professor W.E. Nash (b.1887, d. 1996) describes as a “relic,” a term he used for vintage, is part of the women’s suffrage exhibit on the main level of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum, adding to the décor in the room where two ladies are visiting over tea.
Professor Nash was the first principal of the J.L. Cook School named for its founder Jacob Lincoln Cook. Cook also founded the First United Presbyterian Church in 1889. Nash served as the school principal for 27 years when Professor E. Harper Johnson stepped in as principal in 1953. The school was closed in the 1960s. His wife Willa “Willie” A. Pierson Nash served as a nurse for 41 years and was the first registered nurse at Foree Hospital when it opened.
Mr. and Mrs. Nash left a legacy of service to the community while preserving some local artifacts along the way that are part of our African American exhibit, also on the main level of the museum. Among the collection is an inkwell housed in a metal sculpted base, circa 1898, that once belonged to Willie’s grandmother, who was a full-blooded Indian, and a mimeograph machine that once belonged to McMinn County and was used in the courthouse. During renovations in the 1930s, it was discarded and given to Professor Nash who got it repaired and used it in the J.L. Cook School. He later used the machine in a home office until 1966.
The flower pot, a circa 1880 Weller piece, is called a vase by Nash. It was gifted to Willie Nash in the 1930s by Odessa Hoyle — the daughter-in-law of Mrs. Mary Hoyle. Nash writes in a summary to the museum that Mary Hoyle was known by all as “Aunt Mary Hoyle.” He said she was given the vase by “her former slave mistress …” Nash was appointed administrator of her estate upon her passing and arranged her burial. He notes that when he asked for volunteers for pallbearers, he was impressed with the willingness of a white male that was a descendent of the former slave owner.
He quotes him as stating, “Aunt Mary has served in our family all of her life both as a slave and as a free woman and I want to be one of her pallbearers.”
Nash noted that the words stayed with him for over 50 years as he was so impressed with witnessing such devotion “… to a black servant by one of a different race in all my 95 years of living.”
Nash lived to be 108 years of age.
The earthenware pot is a blended coloring of rose pink, green and brown with a pattern of garland, swags, and florets. The piece is what collectors categorize as Art Nouveau. The pot has a diameter of 11.25 inches. Its scalloped top resembles a beautiful flower bloom, sculpted like a rose. Collectors describe this beautiful flower pot as a Weller Majolica Jardiniere pottery flower pot. Majolica or Maiolica is a type of glazing like tin-glazing earthenware. After the first glaze, the piece is painted and glazed again for a second firing. The process brings out the deep rich colors. It is a word that came from a description of the work Palissy after Frenchman Bernard Palissy and his technique. He used a clear lead glaze over vivid colors. The technique of glazing over the bright colors was popular for many years across Europe and in the United States. Jardiniere means decorative flower box or planter.
Samuel August Weller (b. 1851, d. 1925) opened a small pottery business in 1872 in Fultonham, Ohio, called Weller Pottery. He operated out of a small log cabin with one kiln. He made utilitarian ware of flower pots and stoneware jars selling them door to door. He married Herminnie C. Pickens in 1885 and they had two daughters. Weller used an old white horse to help him haul the clay to his shop. The horse was also used to operate a grinding machine that prepared the clay. The horse then pulled a run-down wagon that Weller used to take his product to market. He had many different potters work for him, which lent to multiple designs and techniques produced through his name.
As the business grew, he expanded to Zanesville. Through the years the company grew to three factories. Within 30 years, he employed 500 people and had become known as a millionaire potter. When he passed in 1925, his obituary remembered him as a pioneer potter committed to his own success, which he enjoyed. The business closed in 1948.
Members of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum can tour the museum free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 entrance fee. Membership for the museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
