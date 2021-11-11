This year, members of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum can have a chance to win a door prize as part of the annual Holiday House fundraiser without walking through the door! Members will receive invitations to the Phantom Holiday House soon that will request the “ABSENCE of your company” while asking for financial support for the museum through monetary donations.
COVID restrictions that have been in place since 2020 have made it necessary to use alternative methods to raise money to operate the museum. The event is sponsored by the Hugh M. Willson Family Foundation.
Museum members can make a difference by sending a donation in the enclosed envelope within the invitation. Each donation received will be entered into a drawing on Dec. 3 to win one of five door prizes.
The five door prizes will be:
1. A relaxation basket with bath salts, socks, book, scented candle.
2. A wine basket with assorted wines and accessories.
3. A selection of a cake gift certificate.
4. A Trash and Treasure gift certificate — you and five of your friends get a preview shopping trip to the Museum Annex building plus a $20 voucher.
5. A coffee and donut — gift certificate to a coffee and donut shop.
Your invitation tells you not to come to this event, which means that you can participate in the comfort of your own home. This means that you can support the museum’s educational programs, help preserve the collections, and provide general operating expenses to help keep the doors open by sending a monetary donation by Dec. 3. You won’t need to hire a babysitter and you won’t need to have a dedicated driver if you party too much.
Even if you are not a member, please contact the museum for your own invitation at 423-745-0329. All donations are welcome
The mission of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is to collect, preserve, and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
The museum is the result of a dream of its founder Muriel Mayfield, fondly remembered “as the driving spirit.” She shared that dream with a group of friends over lunch one day and the dream became a reality on June 18, 1982, when they opened the doors on the campus of Tennessee Wesleyan University in the Old College Building. The Museum Guild was formed very soon after with a village of people willing to work toward fundraising to support the museum not long after the opening. She and her close friend, Mintie Willson, who is still very active with the museum, busily coordinated artifacts and exhibits that made the museum what it is today. Mintie has been tagged the “can-do” person. She is still doing as much as she can serving on the committees when needed and as an honorary trustee along with Elaine Cathcart, who is also another founding member.
The guild members have not stopped working raising funds to keep the museum running since opening day. The guild welcomes new members who enjoy the camaraderie and spirit that the group has.
Thirty-nine years later, we are housed in the former McMinn County High School with over 10,000 artifacts and 30 permanent exhibits with four rotating displays that show the living heritage of the settlers in and around McMinn County.
We host educational programs, special exhibits, and we are a part of the final home port of the USS Charles R. Ware DD-865 hosting a large collection funded with donations raised by former officers and crewmen of the ship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.