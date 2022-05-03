One of our artifacts within the USS Charles R. Ware DD-865 military exhibit at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is a book called, “The Bluejackets’ Manual,” that has become known to many a seaman as their “Bible.”
Everyone who enlists is issued one.
The information captured in this book is something that Lt. Ridley McLean of the U.S. Navy felt was needed by “…every person in the naval service …”
This first edition manual has passed the test of time. The book remains a necessary piece of equipment for all enlisted personnel with a 25th edition issued today plus there is a website that will post corrections and updates.
He felt that it was not only a training manual for the recruit, but it also could serve as a reference book for any qualified seaman. In his preface he explains that the information is compiled from other books. Petty officers will still need to consult more specific manuals for their information.
The 1st edition was published in 1902 by the Naval Institute in Annapolis, Maryland. It was a small book only ¾ inches thick. It measured 5-¾ by 4 inches and contained 324 pages. It was full of questions and answers throughout the various topics covered in each chapter.
Our book was issued as the 14th edition in 1950. It has had many updates compared to the 1st edition due to the growth of the Navy through those years. It has 828 pages that includes an index and a separate answer section to questions that appear at the end of each chapter.
One of the topics added to this edition was the announcement of the National Security Act of 1948, which created a woman’s division authorizing women to serve in the regular navy and in the naval reserve. It is noted that there would no longer be the title WAVES (Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service), although there was no rule against using it.
It states, however, that under this new directive women are to be officers and enlisted personnel.
McLean was born in 1872 in Murfreesboro. He was a Naval Academy graduate enlisting right away to pursue his naval career. At the time of his death in 1933 he had earned the rank of Rear Admiral, a 2-star Admiral of the USN.
His mother died 12 days after his birth. His father was in the banking industry and he died in 1887, leaving Ridley to be raised by his maternal uncle, Army Captain B.L. Ridley, and his wife. He attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville for two years.
He was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy by Congressman James D. Richardson. He entered the academy in 1890, graduating in 1894.
He had an impressive career with the Navy. He commanded four battle ships through the years; the USS Columbia, USS New Hampshire, USS Nebraska and the USS Arkansas.
As the director of Naval Communications, he served over Battle Force Submarines and the Battleship Division 3. He served in the Spanish American War, Philippine-American War,
Boxer Rebellion and World War I. He was awarded the Navy Cross medal.
In 1916, he also served as Judge Advocate General, a position that entitled him the rank of captain. In 1933, he died suddenly from a heart attack while on board his flagship, the USS Nevada. He is buried in the Arlington National Cemetery.
One of the topics in the book covers the way the Navy communicates. Besides using many forms of communications such as radios, lights and morse code, they have a more silent but effective way to communicate with neighboring vessels — the use of signaling flags.
The International Signal Flag system is what the Navy uses to communicate with a ship that is close. The flags are bright colors of red, white, blue and yellow with different design combinations that stand out across the water for effective communication.
It is a sophisticated system with each flag assigned a letter of the alphabet and phonetic name, such as A-Alpha, B-Bravo. Each flag can stand alone to deliver a particular message such as the A-Alpha flag states to the other vessel, “Frogman or diver underwater, keep your distance and reduce speed.”
We have three flags on display giving signal that there is a diver, the ship is stationary and the anchor is out.
You can deliver your own message here at the museum by finding your message from the signal flag poster we have hanging on the wall, or you can use the International Code of Signals book that is in a holder located next to the poster to find a message you want to display. Directions are provided to help you hang your flag.
