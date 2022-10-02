The Active Aging Expo, the area’s largest senior expo, is coming back to McMinn County after a four-year absence and Expo coordinators are looking for vendors involved in aging services, housing options, caregiver services, recreational activities, volunteering, finances, travel, health care, health and wellness, and other programs.
Booths are $50 or, if you are interested in becoming a Title Sponsor for the Expo, there are a limited number of spaces available, as well. Those wishing to be vendors or sponsors can call 423-745-6830 for more information, or register by visiting www.mcminnseniors.com
Sponsored by the McMinn Senior Activity Center, the event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the McMinn Senior Activity Center, located at 205 McMinn Avenue in Athens. Admission is free and seniors from throughout McMinn County and surrounding areas are invited to attend. The event is expected to draw seniors, family members and caregivers all seeking ways to keep seniors healthy, active and involved in the community.
Attendees are invited to visit all 32 vendor booths to have the opportunity to get answers to their questions about everything from health, wellness, retirement, advocacy, financial and legal assistance, volunteer opportunities, travel and leisure, long-term care and more. Several vendors will be offering free health screenings, as well.
Terrie Ruff will be the keynote lunch speaker. Ruff is currently the social worker for the Senior Care Behavioral Health Program/Geri-Psych Unit at Starr Regional Medical Center in Etowah. She will be speaking on “Self-Awareness and Life Balance: Reframing Your Life.”
“If the pandemic has taught us all anything, it is how important it is for people to get answers to their questions before they face a challenge, or worse, a crisis,” said Diane Hutsell, Executive Director at the McMinn Senior Activity Center. “The Active Aging Senior Expo is a convenient and fun way to gather information about all our great community resources. Information about what it means to live actively and age successfully can be very empowering.
“Sometimes, those who are walking through the aisles might be a mother or father or a daughter and granddaughter. It’s generational,” she continued. “People are coming together to gather resources because it’s about going through the aging process together. None of us are immune to it, so when we can provide the resources for the family to help them make decisions for their loved ones, that feels really good to us.”
Hutsell added that it doesn’t matter what age you are, having resources for your parents, grandparents, and even yourself can be useful tools in the aging process.
“McMinn County is rich with resources and I don’t mean just the Senior Activity Center,” Hutsell said. “When you come to the Senior Expo, there’s going to be so much in one place that you’re going to be able to interact with.”
For more information on the Active Aging Senior Expo, contact the Senior Center at 423-745-6830 or visit www.mcminnseniors.com
